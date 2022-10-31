Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Leonard Floyd react to 31-14 loss to 49ers

Oct 30, 2022
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd each held postgame press conferences with local media following the team's 31-14 loss to the 49ers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing the way the second half unfolded, Floyd getting two sacks, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"I don't think the run game is exclusively on the running back. It's just like, you know, sometimes the offensive linemen get tagged with sacks. It's an all-11 thing." – McVay

  • Asked if the Rams need to acquire a running back after they ran for 56 rushing yards total, McVay indicated bringing in a new player wasn't the solution to getting the ground game going.
  • "The reason we didn't run the football efficiently wasn't because of our backs, in my opinion, and I'll have to go back and look at it," McVay said.

"Didn't have any momentum in the second half, there's no question about that." – Stafford

  • After the 49ers regained the lead 17-14 late in the third quarter, the Rams went 3-and-out on the following possession. When asked about that moment postgame, Stafford said Los Angeles' offense needs to do a better job of keeping its defense off the field and sustaining drives.
  • "It's one of those games that you knew was going to be back and forth, and we just didn't, we didn't come up enough on offense there in the second half," Stafford said.

"(My ankle) is feeling alright right now. We'll know more in the next few days, just figure out what exactly is going on, but feel pretty good right now." – Kupp

  • Kupp said initial testing indicates he "dodged a bullet" with his late-fourth quarter injury, which McVay thinks is an ankle injury.
  • Kupp said on that play, he just "got rolled up a little bit, foot got caught, but I think it was able to slide out of there before there's too much damage done," but will see how it goes with further testing over the next few days.

"It felt good, man, to touch the quarterback. I wish we would've won though, man, it would've been even better." – Floyd

  • Floyd recorded his first sack of the season and finished with two overall int he Rams' win but lamented that it came in a loss.
  • "The loss kind of takes a little bit out of it," Floyd said. "Gotta get better."

