From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Leonard Floyd react to 31-14 loss to 49ers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd each held postgame press conferences with local media following the team's 31-14 loss to the 49ers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing the way the second half unfolded, Floyd getting two sacks, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"I don't think the run game is exclusively on the running back. It's just like, you know, sometimes the offensive linemen get tagged with sacks. It's an all-11 thing." – McVay