From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Greg Gaines on navigating fluid Week 15

Dec 18, 2021 at 08:24 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive lineman Greg Gaines each held video conferences with local media on Saturday, discussing how they're adapting to a chaotic and uncertain week preparing for the Seahawks and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"What I do believe is that our players have followed everything that we've asked." – McVay

  • McVay said he doesn't think the Rams' current COVID-19 situation is a result of "reckless decisions or behavior."
  • "I don't think that there was anything they could've done to change this," McVay said. "I think it was more of (being) a victim of the area that we live in, and maybe one guy got exposed, and then it spreads very quickly as a result of that."

"My communication with those guys is pretty constant." – Stafford

  • For Stafford, there's nothing different about his approach as he navigates personnel uncertainty in terms of who may and may not available for Tuesday's game, given how regularly he communicates with the rest of the offense.
  • "It all comes down to communication, which is something we stress around here and try to do at a high level," Stafford.

"I feel like we've been just trying to figure everything out. We've been on call all day." – Gaines

  • It's been a chaotic week to say the last for the Rams. Gaines showed up to the facility on Tuesday to get treatment, only to be told to go home as soon as he arrived.
  • However, there was some semblance of return to normalcy with the team holding a jog-through on Saturday.

