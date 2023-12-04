Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 36-19 Week 13 win over Browns

Dec 03, 2023 at 06:06 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held postgame press conferences with the media following the team's 36-19 win over the Browns on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing the complementary performances between Los Angeles' offense and defense, wide receiver Puka Nacua's toughness and more. 

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations: 

"What an unbelievable catch he makes on the sideline. I thought he was dead, and then he comes back to life." – McVay

  • Nacua gave the Rams a scare when he fell hard to the ground after 20-yard catch midway through the second quarter, but he was able to return at the start of the second half. 
  • He finished with four catches for 105 yards and one touchdown in the victory. 

"I'm seeing a mentally- and physically-tough team." – McVay

  • Los Angeles' resilient performance was reminiscent of the tests McVay put the team through in training camp this summer to develop those attributes. 
  • "I'm seeing guys connected, I'm seeing guys create their own energy," McVay said.

"I was going to say something if nobody asked me (about the offensive line). My guys were ballin' today." – Stafford

  • Stafford was very pleased with the protection provided by the Rams' offensive line Sunday afternoon, to the tune of allowing zero sacks by the Browns. 
  • That afforded Stafford plenty of time in the pocket to complete 22 of 37 pass attempts for 279 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. 

"That's NFL football. That's how you win football games." – Stafford

  • L.A.'s offense and defense picked each other up at critical times throughout Sunday's game in one of the best complementary performances between the two units this season. 
  • That was especially the case in the fourth quarter, when defensive back John Johnson III's interception and subsequent return set up the 3-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to wide receiver Cooper Kupp that helped the Rams pull away.

