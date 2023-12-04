From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 36-19 Week 13 win over Browns

"I was going to say something if nobody asked me (about the offensive line). My guys were ballin' today." – Stafford

Stafford was very pleased with the protection provided by the Rams' offensive line Sunday afternoon, to the tune of allowing zero sacks by the Browns.

That afforded Stafford plenty of time in the pocket to complete 22 of 37 pass attempts for 279 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

"That's NFL football. That's how you win football games." – Stafford