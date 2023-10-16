From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to 26-9 Week 6 win over Cardinals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held postgame press conferences with local media following the team's 26-9 win over the Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing running back Kyren Williams individual performance, the offense's second-half performance, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:
"I thought our offensive line, Tyler Higbee, Kyren Williams, they did an outstanding job." – McVay
- After rushing for just five yards as a team in the first half, the Rams recorded 174 in the second half.
- That tone was set on the first drive of the second half, when Los Angeles called eight-consecutive run plays.
"I thought he made some big-time plays." – McVay
- Just as critical to Sunday's victory was the efforts of wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who posted seven catches for 148 yards and one touchdown.
- Kupp's receptions of 49 and 37 yards accounted for the longest and second-longest plays respectively for the Rams on Sunday.
"I love it. I was so fired up each time, stepping back into the huddle each time with a run play." – Stafford
- Stafford enjoyed seeing the Rams offense get in a rhythm with those eight-consecutive run plays at the start of the second half, a series of calls which generated 62 yards on the ground.
- "It wasn't anything too tricky, just kind of line up and go play ball," Stafford said of those run plays.
"He told me that was the first one of those he's caught, I joked with him and told him it was probably the last, but I was happy for him." – Stafford
- According to Kupp, one of the routes Kupp ran on one of his deep catches was the first time he had ever caught a ball on that particular route.
- Stafford that play was a big one for the team to be able to get a little bit of momentum going after the way the first half went.