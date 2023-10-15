Game Recap: Rams defeat Cardinals 26-9 at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A strong second half, particularly from their run game, helped the Rams (3-3, 2-1 NFC West) defeat the Cardinals 26-9 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Arizona (1-5, 0-2) had no answer for a Los Angeles run game that ripped off 107 rushing yards in the third quarter alone en route to adding 10 points and gaining their first lead of the contest. Running back ﻿Kyren Williams﻿ was a big piece to that, rushing for 154 of his career-high 158 yards in the second half alone as the Rams outscored the Cardinals 20-0 in the second half.

Williams left the game late in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and was questionable to return.

Meanwhile, wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ finished with seven catches for 148 yards and his first touchdown on the season.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by American Airlines:

The Cardinals struck first with a 55-yard field goal by kicker Matt Prater on the opening drive for an early 3-0 lead.