From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 29-23 overtime win over Colts in Week 4

INDIANAPOLIS – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held postgame press conferences with the media following the team's 29-23 overtime win over the Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, discussing Stafford's game-winning touchdown pass, the way the game unfolded to reach that point and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"Just like we drew it up." – McVay
- It was chaotic, but the Rams managed to will their way to a 29-23 overtime win over the Colts after their 23-point evaporated in the second half.
- Stafford's 22-yard touchdown pass to Nacua, on the opening drive of overtime after the Rams won the coin toss and chose to receive, was the difference.
"There's nothing you can say but wow, holy sh–. I mean, he was great." – McVay
- Stafford gutted through a hip injury to lead the Rams to their overtime victory on Sunday.
- He finished the game completing 27 of 40 pass attempts for 319 yards with one touchdown and one interception despite dealing with that.
"It was going to have to shut all the way down to not keep playing." – Stafford
- For Stafford, there was not question in his mind whether he was going to finish Sunday's game despite his hip injury.
- Asked what the recovery is like for that kind of injury, he said he'll be out there for next week's game against the Eagles.
"I've had enough extra football at that point." – Stafford
- Stafford was determined to end the game with a victory after the Rams got the ball in overtime.
- "Just happy that he made the play and got it in so we didn't have to keep playing," Stafford said of wide receiver Puka Nacua's game-winning touchdown catch.