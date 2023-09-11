From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' Week 1 win over Seahawks

SEATTLE – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held postgame press conferences following the team's 30-13 victory over the Seahawks on Sunday at Lumen Field.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:
"I'm so proud of those guys, but I'm not surprised." – McVay
- With Cooper Kupp sidelined, wide receivers Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell stepped up big, each going over 100 receiving yards in Sunday's victory.
- Per the FOX broadcast, Nacua and Atwell became the first Rams duo age 23 or younger with 100-plus receiving yards each since 1958 (Del Shofner and Lamar Lundy)
"Hard-fought. It was ups and downs." – Stafford
- While McVay and Stafford both admitted there will be things to clean up from Sunday's performance, it was still an efficient one with the Rams converting on 11 of 17 third downs.
- The Rams also averaged 5.5 yards per play and gained 27 first downs to the Seahawks' 13.