Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 17-16 Week 11 win over Seahawks

Nov 19, 2023 at 06:22 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held postgame press conferences with the media following the team's 17-16 win over the Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing the difference in the Rams' performance between the first and second halves, the big hit Stafford took in the second half, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:

"It was huge. And I thought he stood up really tall all day." – McVay

  • Defensive back Derion Kendrick's interception was a turning point in the game, setting up the drive that led to kicker Lucas Havrisik's game-winning field goal. 
  • The pick was also the first of Kendrick's career. 

"I think the urgency went up." – McVay

  • The big hit Stafford absorbed wasn't ideal, but seemed to have a galvanizing affect on the Rams' offense with Stafford remaining in the game afterward. 
  • "Maybe we should punch him in the gut right before the games, huh?" McVay jokingly said.

"Wasn't great, but just needed a second more than anything." – Stafford

  • In clear pain after taking that second-half hit, Stafford was able to quickly move past it and help the Rams go on scoring drives that accounted for the final 10 points of the game. 
  • "Just proud of the guys for bouncing back," Stafford said.

"Yeah, it's tough, but that's why we practice, that's why we're a team." – Stafford

  • Wide receiver Cooper Kupp exited the first half of Sunday's game with an ankle injury and did not return, but Stafford was pleased with the way other players stepped up in his absence. 
  • Notably, wide receiver Puka Nacua finished with a team-high five catches for 70 yards and one touchdown.

