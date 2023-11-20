From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 17-16 Week 11 win over Seahawks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held postgame press conferences with the media following the team's 17-16 win over the Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing the difference in the Rams' performance between the first and second halves, the big hit Stafford took in the second half, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:

"It was huge. And I thought he stood up really tall all day." – McVay

Defensive back Derion Kendrick's interception was a turning point in the game, setting up the drive that led to kicker Lucas Havrisik's game-winning field goal.

The pick was also the first of Kendrick's career.

"I think the urgency went up." – McVay