McVay: Ogbo Okoronkwo could be available as soon as this week; "might be a little bit more patient" with Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Following outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. being designated for return from Injured Reserve, Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Okoronkwo could be available as soon as this week, while they might take a patient approach with Anchrum.

By designating those players for return on Wednesday, Los Angeles has 21 days to elevate each of them from Injured Reserve to the active roster.

"That's something that we're going to look at," McVay said. "We'll see how Ogbo handles the week. Tremayne, we might be a little bit more patient with. But Ogbo is somebody that we're going to monitor that could potentially be up as soon as this week."