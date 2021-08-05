From the Podium: Sean McVay and Raheem Morris react to Day 7 of Training Camp

IRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris each met with local media Wednesday following the seventh practice of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing the soft shells worn by offensive linemen, defensive linemen and linebackers on their helmets during Wednesday's practice (McVay), their assessment of the defensive so far (Morris) and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"Better safety. No swag with those things on, but, hey, we'll be safe and smart and guys were great about it because they understand exactly why." – McVay

The Rams' offensive linemen, defensive linemen and linebackers all wore soft shells on their helmets on Wednesday, two days after quarterback Matthew Stafford got a contusion on his right thumb contusion after hitting a defender's helmet with it.

Besides preventing potential thumb, finger or hand injuries, those soft shells also help avoid concussions and with preventative maintenance, according to McVay.

"(Tutu Atwell) did a good job. It's good to get him out here." – McVay