Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Robert Woods and Matthew Stafford excited for start of 2021 season

Sep 08, 2021 at 06:08 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Robert Woods and quarterback Matthew Stafford each met with local media Wednesday, discussing where the team stands as they prepare for their Sunday Night Football season-opener against the Bears.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"The best thing (about the team right now), I think it's probably our veteran leadership." – McVay

  • As the Rams prepare for their season-opener, McVay feels good about the leadership from their most experienced players.
  • "I think the best sign of great leaders and they bring people with them, and that's what you're seeing from Aaron Donald, from Jalen Ramsey, from a young player (in) Jordan Fuller," McVay said. "That's what you see from (punter) Johnny Hekker on special teams, Matthew, Andrew (Whitworth), Cooper (Kupp), Robert woods, all those guys that you see are captains and they bring people with them."

"I would say poise (is Stafford's game-week mentality)." – Woods

  • Stafford carries a self-assured demeanor during game-week, according to Woods.
  • "You see him in the meeting, asking questions, picking McVay's brain about what he wants from certain looks," Woods said. "But really just going out there and executing what we want in our gameplan, getting it done at practice, and getting ready to do that on Sunday."

"I think like every offense in the NFL, we want to be physical, we want to be tough, we want to be efficient, we want to be explosive." – Stafford

  • As the Rams develop their offensive identity, they want it to be rooted in those foundational pillars.
  • Stafford said they want to make sure they physical in both the run game and the pass game, efficient on first and second down, keep drives alive on third down, and be explosive when those opportunities present themselves.

Related Content

news

Brian Allen talks overcoming injury & COVID-19 while learning to be 'a more complete center' in Rams Revealed podcast Ep. 67

Los Angeles Rams OL Brian Allen sits down with J.B. Long on this episode of Rams Revealed to talk about being the starting center in the Matthew Stafford era and overcoming his knee injury & COVID-19.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 1

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into the 2021 season opener.  
news

First Look: Rams kick off 2021 season hosting Bears on Sunday Night Football

An early preview of Sunday night's Week 1 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium. 
news

McVay: DL A'Shawn Robinson on track to play vs. Bears, RB Sony Michel also expected to be ready

Rams defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson is on track to play Sunday night against the Bears, according to head coach Sean McVay, and running back Sony Michel is also expected to be ready. 
news

Notable Rams-Bears games through the years

To kick off our coverage of Week 1 of the 2021 season, theRams.com looks back on some of the best Rams-Bears games in recent years leading into this week's matchup.
news

Bryce Perkins' patience pays off

Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins patiently worked behind the scenes for a year, and was rewarded with a spot on the initial 53-man roster. 
news

Jordan Fuller grateful for team captain opportunity

Entering just his second NFL season, Rams safety Jordan Fuller was voted a team captain by his teammates. 
news

Johnny Hekker: "Humbled for the opportunity to come back" 

With his situation now settled, punter Johnny Hekker is glad to remain with the Rams. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Jordan Fuller and Johnny Hekker look ahead to start of 2021 season

Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, safety Jordan Fuller and punter Johnny Hekker turn their attention to the beginning of the 2021 regular season. 
news

Top takeaways from Les Snead's press conference on initial 53-man roster

Here's what stood out from general manager Les Snead's press conference on the Rams' initial 53-man roster. 
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell shares impressions of running back Sony Michel and Rams tight ends, Raheem Morris on outside linebackers 

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell gives his thoughts on how running back Sony Michel has looked so far as well as the tights, while defensive coordinator Raheem 
Advertising