From the Podium: Sean McVay, Robert Woods and Matthew Stafford excited for start of 2021 season

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Robert Woods and quarterback Matthew Stafford each met with local media Wednesday, discussing where the team stands as they prepare for their Sunday Night Football season-opener against the Bears.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"The best thing (about the team right now), I think it's probably our veteran leadership." – McVay