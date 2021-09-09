From the Podium: Sean McVay, Robert Woods and Matthew Stafford excited for start of 2021 season

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Robert Woods and quarterback Matthew Stafford each met with local media Wednesday, discussing where the team stands as they prepare for their Sunday Night Football season-opener against the Bears.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"The best thing (about the team right now), I think it's probably our veteran leadership." – McVay
- As the Rams prepare for their season-opener, McVay feels good about the leadership from their most experienced players.
- "I think the best sign of great leaders and they bring people with them, and that's what you're seeing from Aaron Donald, from Jalen Ramsey, from a young player (in) Jordan Fuller," McVay said. "That's what you see from (punter) Johnny Hekker on special teams, Matthew, Andrew (Whitworth), Cooper (Kupp), Robert woods, all those guys that you see are captains and they bring people with them."
"I would say poise (is Stafford's game-week mentality)." – Woods
- Stafford carries a self-assured demeanor during game-week, according to Woods.
- "You see him in the meeting, asking questions, picking McVay's brain about what he wants from certain looks," Woods said. "But really just going out there and executing what we want in our gameplan, getting it done at practice, and getting ready to do that on Sunday."
"I think like every offense in the NFL, we want to be physical, we want to be tough, we want to be efficient, we want to be explosive." – Stafford
- As the Rams develop their offensive identity, they want it to be rooted in those foundational pillars.
- Stafford said they want to make sure they physical in both the run game and the pass game, efficient on first and second down, keep drives alive on third down, and be explosive when those opportunities present themselves.