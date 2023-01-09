Sean McVay will take time to evaluate future with Rams, no timeline for decision

McVay said his wife and his parents are among the people he's been leaning on as he contemplates his future. He said he has not made a decision yet, nor does he want to put a timeline on doing so.

Asked what's weighing on his mind the most as he goes through this process, McVay said "there's a lot of layers to it." He had been focus on finishing on the season the right way and keeping his focus on helping the players and coaches try to compete to the best of the team's ability.

"And then now that you've gotten through that, there's a lot of different dynamics, and there's a lot of emotion involved," McVay said. "And so, I would say once there's clarity on whichever direction, I'll be able to provide that insight, but I think as it relates to just processing and digesting all of it, I want to be able to do that. As you guys that know me know, I'm a very impulsive person, and patience is not something that I do have. So probably want to adjust that approach that I'm typically accustomed to taking, especially as it relates to a decision of this magnitude and all the different layers that are involved."

Despite the difficult season the Rams endured, McVay saw value in the opportunity for growth it provided.

"This needed to occur, this was a necessary part of the growth in the development for me to be the person that I need to be instead of worrying about some things that maybe you worried about before that you wouldn't have realized had you not gone through this experience, being around the players and the coaches in the way that they've handled that, and so, for that I am grateful," McVay said. "And that's where you just figure out alright, what is the best way to continue to move forward in the right way to be the best coach that you can possibly be? Because I don't get the sense in the least bit that I'm done coaching, right? It's just a matter of what does that look like as it relates to the immediate future, is more about what you're really working through right now."

McVay is also appreciative of the support he's received from the organization as he goes through this process.