Sean McVay will take time to evaluate future with Rams, no timeline for decision

Jan 09, 2023 at 02:15 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – As the Rams transition into the offseason, head coach Sean McVay said he will take time to evaluate his future with the team.

"Just like I told the coaching staff, we'll work through some things," McVay said Monday afternoon. "This is something that, don't want to rush into any sort of decision. There's a lot of emotion right after the season. There's a lot of layers to this. There's a lot of people that it does affect, that I don't take lightly and want to be mindful of. And so we're going to take the next couple of days to really able to kind of reflect. Obviously a lot of conversations with various people that will dictate and determine the decision that's best for me, my family, the Rams and a lot of people, and that's kind of where we're at with that."

McVay said his wife and his parents are among the people he's been leaning on as he contemplates his future. He said he has not made a decision yet, nor does he want to put a timeline on doing so.

Asked what's weighing on his mind the most as he goes through this process, McVay said "there's a lot of layers to it." He had been focus on finishing on the season the right way and keeping his focus on helping the players and coaches try to compete to the best of the team's ability.

"And then now that you've gotten through that, there's a lot of different dynamics, and there's a lot of emotion involved," McVay said. "And so, I would say once there's clarity on whichever direction, I'll be able to provide that insight, but I think as it relates to just processing and digesting all of it, I want to be able to do that. As you guys that know me know, I'm a very impulsive person, and patience is not something that I do have. So probably want to adjust that approach that I'm typically accustomed to taking, especially as it relates to a decision of this magnitude and all the different layers that are involved."

Despite the difficult season the Rams endured, McVay saw value in the opportunity for growth it provided.

"This needed to occur, this was a necessary part of the growth in the development for me to be the person that I need to be instead of worrying about some things that maybe you worried about before that you wouldn't have realized had you not gone through this experience, being around the players and the coaches in the way that they've handled that, and so, for that I am grateful," McVay said. "And that's where you just figure out alright, what is the best way to continue to move forward in the right way to be the best coach that you can possibly be? Because I don't get the sense in the least bit that I'm done coaching, right? It's just a matter of what does that look like as it relates to the immediate future, is more about what you're really working through right now."

McVay is also appreciative of the support he's received from the organization as he goes through this process.

"You know what you really appreciate is whether it be with Mr. Kroenke or Les or Tony (Pastoors) or Kevin (Demoff), there's an unconditional support of they want what's best for me," McVay said. "And I think in such a challenging business and such a challenging circumstance and situation in a competitive business, that might not always be the case. But I do know that with the six years of experience that I've accumulated with these guys, you can really feel that. In some instances, it almost creates more challenges, but you are so grateful and I couldn't be more appreciative of the unconditional support that I feel from Mr. Kroenke and from those guys as it relates to how we move forward accordingly."

