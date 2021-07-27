Rams DL Sebastian Joseph-Day launches "Bashing Hunger" to feed Angelenos battling food insecurity

On Thursday, July 22, Rams Defensive Tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day launched his "Bashing Hunger" program, a charitable initiative focusing on combating food insecurity.
"Combating hunger has been something that I've always tried to attack through my charitable efforts," said Joseph-Day. "I believe that no one should suffer or worry about when their next meal will be. The physical and emotional stress attached to hunger is debilitating. The goal of Bashing Hunger is to help build sustainable resources to eliminate food deprivation."
To kick off the program, Joseph-Day partnered with St. Joseph's Center in Venice, to feed 150 Angelenos battling housing insecurity.
"Our core values really focus on helping people help themselves," said LaCheryl Porter, St. Joseph's Center's Chief Operating Officer. "Our mission is about empowerment. We know a lot of people need assistance. We want to help them get that assistance so they are able to thrive on their own."
Joseph-Day collaborated with past Dine N Bash! guest Kim Prince, owner of Hotville Chicken, and Gregory Dulan, owner of Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen, to provide meals. Prince and Dulan's food truck "Dulanville," a mix between Dulan's Soul Food and Hotville Chicken, stopped by St. Joseph's Center to serve the community.
"It's my joy to be a help to the community any way I can," said Prince. "People need food, clothing, and shelter. So, if we can meet people's needs by serving them, filling their bellies, satisfying them with something nutritious like this food pantry they have here at St. Joseph's Center, that's just one checkmark. If we can satisfy them there, then you can talk to them about other needs and you can add counseling, clothing, and providing shelter."
Visitors also left with bags filled with fruits and vegetables, courtesy of Joseph-Day and St. Joseph's Center.
"Since joining the Rams, Sebastian has consistently demonstrated a unique passion and commitment to community service," said Molly Higgins, Rams Vice President of Community Affairs and Engagement. "As he introduces his 'Bashing Hunger' initiative, it's awesome to see him deepen his commitment to help tackle some of the most pressing issues facing our community – food insecurity and homelessness. Sebastian represents the best of the Los Angeles Rams and always epitomizes our 'We Not Me' culture through his incredible compassion and love for humanity."
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, over 35 million people experienced hunger in the United States in 2019. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused more than 42 million people to experience food insecurity. A lack of consistent access to enough food affects millions of people every day from all different backgrounds including, but not limited to, unhoused children, seniors, minorities and many more. Joseph-Day's mission is not only to provide for individuals and families who are struggling but inspire others to do their part.
To learn more about Bashing Hunger, please visit https://www.sebastianjosephday.com/.
PHOTOS: Sebastian Joseph-Day distributes meals at St. Joseph's Center to help combat hunger in Los Angeles
