Rams DL Sebastian Joseph-Day launches "Bashing Hunger" to feed Angelenos battling food insecurity

Joseph-Day collaborated with past Dine N Bash! guest Kim Prince, owner of Hotville Chicken, and Gregory Dulan, owner of Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen, to provide meals. Prince and Dulan's food truck "Dulanville," a mix between Dulan's Soul Food and Hotville Chicken, stopped by St. Joseph's Center to serve the community.

"It's my joy to be a help to the community any way I can," said Prince. "People need food, clothing, and shelter. So, if we can meet people's needs by serving them, filling their bellies, satisfying them with something nutritious like this food pantry they have here at St. Joseph's Center, that's just one checkmark. If we can satisfy them there, then you can talk to them about other needs and you can add counseling, clothing, and providing shelter."

Visitors also left with bags filled with fruits and vegetables, courtesy of Joseph-Day and St. Joseph's Center.

"Since joining the Rams, Sebastian has consistently demonstrated a unique passion and commitment to community service," said Molly Higgins, Rams Vice President of Community Affairs and Engagement. "As he introduces his 'Bashing Hunger' initiative, it's awesome to see him deepen his commitment to help tackle some of the most pressing issues facing our community – food insecurity and homelessness. Sebastian represents the best of the Los Angeles Rams and always epitomizes our 'We Not Me' culture through his incredible compassion and love for humanity."

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, over 35 million people experienced hunger in the United States in 2019. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused more than 42 million people to experience food insecurity. A lack of consistent access to enough food affects millions of people every day from all different backgrounds including, but not limited to, unhoused children, seniors, minorities and many more. Joseph-Day's mission is not only to provide for individuals and families who are struggling but inspire others to do their part.