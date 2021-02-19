Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Sebastian Joseph-Day shares playbook to success with Brotherhood Crusade youth

Feb 18, 2021 at 05:01 PM
Eric Heppding

In partnership with the Brotherhood Crusade on Thursday, February 11, Los Angeles Rams Defensive Lineman Sebastian Joseph Day held a virtual mentorship session for more than 50 youth. 

During the discussion, Joseph-Day shared excerpts from his own playbook to success, his personal story, the impact sports have had on his life, and the power of a mentor who helped him carve a pathway to success. 

"There was one guy. There was one guy who believed in me," said Joseph-Day to the group of students. 

A coach. A mentor. 

While his parents instilled in him the importance of education, Joseph-Day credits much of his success to a high school coach in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, who taught him how to be a contributor on and off the football field and showed him the ropes of the college recruiting process which ultimately led to a scholarship to Rutgers University and eventually the Los Angeles Rams. 

"Anything that's worth it, as far as what you want to accomplish or become, it's not going to be easy. Always keep the goal at your heart," said Joseph-Day.

His message resonated with the attentive youth, who were eager to ask questions after hearing his story and advice during a Q & A portion at the end of the session.

Brandon Martin, a senior at George Washington High School, asked about making the transition from high school to college.

"I really just stayed home and studied. I applied myself," said Joseph-Day. "It's hard, especially during that time when you want to enjoy the fun going on with your friends. I took the time, no matter how long it took, to spend time in those books."

Joseph Day was also asked how he builds in the necessary personal time needed to efficiently achieve his goals.

"I write down all of my goals and I still do to this day," said Joseph Day. "I take a picture of it and set it as the background of my phone so the first thing I see when I pick up my phone are the goals I want to attain."

Joseph-Day's virtual visit is part of a monthly mentoring session with Rams players that resulted from a conversation between Charisse Bremond, President and CEO of Brotherhood Crusade, and Rams Vice President of Community Affairs and Engagement Molly Higgins, in the wake of civil unrest that struck the nation in 2020.

"As people were searching for the right things to do immediately, it was important to me that the Rams acted with immediate urgency, but also demonstrated a long-term commitment," said Higgins. "I had conversations with many community leaders on the front lines working every day for racial and social justice and Charisse is definitely one of the leaders in Los Angeles who has her finger on the pulse. And with that, we launched the monthly mentoring sessions where Rams players and staff meet with Brotherhood's young people to share their journeys and lessons learned, with the goal of providing them words of wisdom and inspiring them to dream."

Senior Vice President of Programs at Brotherhood Crusade Shakoya Green expressed the impact Joseph-Day's visit had on the participants.

"The youth were very encouraged by Mr. Joseph–Day's emphasis on the importance of education…having a mentor is an invaluable experience. Having someone to help mold you and develop heathy habits and relationships is important and develops the framework for adulthood," said Green.

Brotherhood Crusade is a 50-year old grassroots organization with a vision of improving quality of life and meeting the unmet needs of low-income, underserved, under-represented and disenfranchised individuals. Their mission is to remove and/or help individuals overcome the barriers that deter their pursuit of success in life and facilitate opportunities for a better quality of life by effectuating improved health & wellness, facilitating academic success, promoting personal, social & economic growth, providing access to artistic excellence & cultural awareness, increasing financial literacy and building community agencies & institutions.

More information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Rams, Corona Extra support Cedars-Sinai Healthcare Heroes ahead of Super Bowl LV

Corona Extra collaborated with the Rams to provide meals for more than 1,000 doctors, nurses and other staff as they continue to work around the clock combatting the spread of COVID-19.
news

A Story of Community: The Serving Spoon | Rams Black History Month

news

Los Angeles Rams celebrate Martin Luther King Day by supporting local non-profits

Volunteers assembled and delivered over 4,000 sack lunches to The Midnight Mission and The Hollywood Food Coalition, which serve homeless individuals in the Los Angeles community
news

Los Angeles Rams debut powerful documentary film 'Fighting for Light, The Concrete Rose'

The documentary tells the story of Meryland Gonzalez, a 14-year old Watts native and 9x national boxing champion
news

Rams, Pechanga Resort Casino partner with LA Regional Food Bank to provide holiday meals to more than 8,000 Angelenos in need

Holiday initiative was the 3rd mobile food distribution hosted at SoFi Stadium during 2020 NFL Season.
news

Terrell Burgess teams up with Inglewood restaurant to provide meals to Cedars-Sinai frontline healthcare heroes

The safety purchased more than 200 tamales from Fiesta Martin in Inglewood to be delivered to healthcare workers
news

Andrew Whitworth named Los Angeles Rams' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

From the moment Whitworth joined the Rams in 2017, he has embraced Los Angeles and given his time, donations and heart to Angelenos in need.
news

Cam Akers, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Samson Ebukam share meaning behind their 'My Cause My Cleats' footwear

Rams running back Cam Akers, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and outside linebacker Samson Ebukam share their personal connection to their causes and what went into their cleat designs. 
news

Los Angeles Rams players' causes take the field on Thursday Night Football on December 10 for 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign

Players and coaches across the league to wear custom cleats reflecting their commitment to charitable causes and organizations during Weeks 13 and 14
news

Los Angeles Rams players participate in 'Giving Tuesday' by awarding $750,000 to local social justice non-profits

Rams players participate in virtual conversations with local social justice non-profits to allocate funds for "Giving Tuesday."
news

Los Angeles Rams create virtual combine for high school student-athletes

Through the Rams' Virtual Combine, high school student-athletes can upload videos of themselves participating in a variety of combine drills and challenges to display their skills and abilities
Advertising