Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi partner with Food Share Ventura County to host Thanksgiving drive-thru food distribution

In partnership with Food Share Ventura County, the Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions (AVP) and Pepsi hosted a Thanksgiving drive-thru food distribution for families in need.

"Food Share is very proud to partner with the Los Angeles Rams, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions and PepsiCo to distribute 3,000 turkeys here at College Park in Oxnard," said Jennifer Caldwell, Food Share Ventura County Chief Development Officer. "We are so grateful to provide the support to the Ventura County community and be able to put a nice hot thanksgiving meal on the table for thousands of Ventura County residents."

Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage joined volunteers to distribute meal kits that included a 12-15lb turkey, shelf-stable side items and produce.

"As you can imagine, COVID has affected our community more than ever before and everyone deserves a hot meal on the table, but even more so at Thanksgiving," said Caldwell. "So being able to do this distribution really means something extra and really brings the word 'Thanksgiving' to the surface."

The drive-thru event was the third of four food distributions the Rams, AVP and Pepsi have hosted this season to tackle food insecurity in under-resourced communities throughout Southern California. The series of initiatives are benefitting three Feeding America® network food banks in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County.

"It's always important to do this but doing it over the holidays makes it even more meaningful," said Joseph-Day. "No one should go hungry in general, especially on days that are all about love, joy, cheer, family and friends… being able to feed those people and having food be the catalyst to bring people together means the world to these families."

The Rams will host the final food distribution with AVP and Pepsi on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at SoFi Stadium in partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and will donate $15,000 to Food Share Ventura County's CAN-tree Drive for the second consecutive year.

Southern California residents can support the Rams' initiative by redeeming eligible For U® offers on Pepsi-Cola products at their local Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores from Oct. 13 to Dec. 28. For every redemption of eligible For U® offers, Pepsi is donating the monetary equivalent of 10 meals to Feeding America® up to a maximum of 100,000 meals.