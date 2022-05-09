Select Rams games could be unveiled prior to full 2022 schedule release

Rams fans itching to find out what the team's 2022 schedule will look like may not have to wait much longer for some of the games.

As part of the lead-up to this year's full schedule release – Thursday at 5 p.m. pacific time on NFL Network – the league and its broadcast partners will be unveiling select matchups on those respective channels for the upcoming season. On Monday morning, ESPN announced its Week 2 Monday Night Football double-header. The League will also announce additional games on broadcast partners' morning shows this Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, plus all teams' home openers on Thursday at 3 p.m. PT (unless it is announced as a part of the morning show releases).

Thus, it's possible the Rams could find out the exact date and kickoff time for at least one of their 2022 opponents between now and Thursday evening.

Remember, limited single game ticket inventory will be available at the time of any game announcement and upon the full schedule being released. The best way for fans to get priority access to purchase those tickets and enjoy the best value are Season Ticket options starting at $103 per game. Season Ticket Members whose accounts are in good standing will have the ability to purchase additional single game tickets from exclusive inventory.

Meanwhile, those interested in a luxury gameday experience in a Rams suite this season should place a deposit prior to schedule release in order to guarantee priority access to specific games.