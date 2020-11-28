Tyrique McGhee, who is currently on the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad, has been suspended without pay for two games for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.
McGhee is eligible for reinstatement on Monday, Dec. 7, following the Rams' Week 13 game at Arizona.
Note: The NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances is posted on nflcommunications.com. After logging in, click on "About NFL" from the homepage and then "NFL Policies."
Statement by an NFL spokesperson
