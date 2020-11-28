Statement by an NFL spokesperson

Tyrique McGhee, who is currently on the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad, has been suspended without pay for two games for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.

McGhee is eligible for reinstatement on Monday, Dec. 7, following the Rams' Week 13 game at Arizona.

Note: The NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances is posted on nflcommunications.com. After logging in, click on "About NFL" from the homepage and then "NFL Policies."