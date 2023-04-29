READ: Steve Avila brings position flexibility to Rams

"He played over about 1,000 snaps at the guard and also 1,000 snaps at the center," said Rams area scout Cedric Jones, who served as their lead scout on Avila. "A guy that offers us the versatility that will help us and however that fits in there, kind of gives Sean and the coaches room to do whatever they want to do and make the pieces fit."

For Rams senior personnel advisor Taylor Morton, what sold him on Avila was seeing his size and versatility live at an all-star game.

"I saw him live at the Senior Bowl, and just to see him in person and how big he was, and playing both center and guard, and being able to see that versatility live at the Senior Bowl I think was very helpful for us," Morton said.

"The guy doesn't care where he lines up," added Jones.

Avila got a taste of California in January when his Horned Frogs played in the national championship game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in January, but was already familiar with the state before that time. He said he lived in San Jose for three months, though his mother had lived there for a long time.

"We always went back," Avila said. "I always find myself going to Los Angeles, or California in general. I love the state man, it's such an awesome state. There's so much to do, it's so beautiful, people are awesome. It's just awesome that I'm able to be on the Rams in California."

Making that all the more meaningful for him: Having those family and friends by his side. Even before he knew the NFL was an option, it's what he always wanted to do.