READ: Rams select TCU G Steve Avila with 36th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The 6-foot-3 1/2, 332-pound Avila was a 15-game starter for the Horned Frogs and didn't allow a single sack in 515 pass-blocking snaps in his final season at TCU en route to Second-Team Associated Press All-American and First-Team All-Big 12 recognition.

The selection is the highest the Rams have made since taking tight end Gerald Everett 44th overall in 2017. Los Angeles had the 31st overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft before trading back and out of the first round that year.