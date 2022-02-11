Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 2/11: Tyler Higbee and Joe Noteboom placed on Injured Reserve; Rams otherwise carry no injury designations for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals

Feb 11, 2022 at 03:51 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams on Friday placed tight end ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ (knee) and offensive lineman ﻿Joe Noteboom﻿ (chest) on Injured Reserve, making them both out for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals (Sunday, 3:30 p.m. pacific time, NBC).

Other than that, Los Angeles carries no injury designations heading into Super Bowl LVI.

L.A. also activated running back ﻿Darrell Henderson Jr.﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿ off Injured Reserve on Friday. According to Friday's NFC Pool Report written by USA TODAY's Jarrett Bell on behalf of the PFWA, Rams head coach Sean McVay told Bell that both players will be ready to go for Sunday's game.

For the Bengals, starting tight end C.J. Uzomah (knee) is considered questionable, but head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Friday that Uzomah is on track to play.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams held a walkthrough Wednesday, so participation for that day is an estimation.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Cam Akers RB Shoulder Limited Full Full -
Christian Rozeboom LB Elbow Full Full Full -
Grant Haley DB Quadricep Full Full Full -
Taylor Rapp S Concussion Full Full Full -
Van Jefferson WR Knee Limited Full Full -
Jalen Ramsey DB Shoulder Full Full Full -
Andrew Whitworth OL Quadricep Full Full Full -

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Cam Sample EDGE Groin Full Full Full -
C.J. Uzomah TE Knee DNP Limited Full Questionable
Stanley Morgan WR Hamstring Full Full Full -
Josh Tupou DT Knee Full Full Full -
Jackson Carman G Back Limited Full Full -

