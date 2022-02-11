Injury Report 2/11: Tyler Higbee and Joe Noteboom placed on Injured Reserve; Rams otherwise carry no injury designations for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams on Friday placed tight end ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ (knee) and offensive lineman ﻿Joe Noteboom﻿ (chest) on Injured Reserve, making them both out for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals (Sunday, 3:30 p.m. pacific time, NBC).

Other than that, Los Angeles carries no injury designations heading into Super Bowl LVI.

L.A. also activated running back ﻿Darrell Henderson Jr.﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿ off Injured Reserve on Friday. According to Friday's NFC Pool Report written by USA TODAY's Jarrett Bell on behalf of the PFWA, Rams head coach Sean McVay told Bell that both players will be ready to go for Sunday's game.

For the Bengals, starting tight end C.J. Uzomah (knee) is considered questionable, but head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Friday that Uzomah is on track to play.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams held a walkthrough Wednesday, so participation for that day is an estimation.