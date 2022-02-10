How to Watch and Listen | Super Bowl LVI: Rams vs. Bengals

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Super Bowl LVI between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
MATCHUP
The Rams are home for the Super Bowl, taking on the Bengals in the first-ever postseason meeting between the two teams. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. pacific time on NBC.
Sunday's game will mark the 14th all-time meeting between the two teams, with the Bengals leading the series 8-6. The Rams won the last meeting 24-10 at Wembley Stadium in London on October 27, 2019.
PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM PRESENTED BY PECHANGA RESORT CASINO
Predict the action during Super Bowl LVI to win prizes at www.therams.com/pickem!
For all rounds of the playoffs the Rams compete in, a top prize of $250,000 will be awarded to anyone who correctly predicts all questions.
For the Super Bowl, the Top 10 scorers can win:
- Two tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona
- Single-game suit for a 2022 Rams game (2nd place)
- Pair of Rams season tickets for the 2022 season (3rd place)
- Two Single Game Club Tickets for a 2022 Rams game (4th place)
- Private Tour of SoFi Stadium for four people (5th place)
- Exclusive discount to the Rams Fan Shop (6th-10th place)
Fans will also get to compete against Rams Broadcaster J.B. Long every week as a part of our new "Beat the Expert" Competition. For more information on how to play Rams Pick'em, click here.
RAMS DIGITAL LOTERIA PRESENTED BY TOYOTA
Loteria is a traditional Mexican card game similar to Bingo, except the game is played with a deck of cards featuring cultural iconography instead of numbered balls. This season, the Rams are bringing their own branded Loteria to gameday! Digital Loteria will be played during all Rams home games – go to www.ramsloteria.com on your phone or tablet, pick a playing card, tune in to the Rams game, and mark each action card once it happens during the game for the chance to win great prizes such as autographed items and Rams gear. Each game will begin at kickoff, but you can register to play at any time here.
WATCH ON TV
NBC
- Play-by-Play: Al Michaels
- Color Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
- Sideline reporters: Michele Tafoya and Kathryn Tappen
NFL World Feed
- Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt
- Color Analyst: Charles Davis
WATCH ON MOBILE
A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market:
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. App users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari). Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only.
Fans can also watch live on Peacock, the NBC Sports App, and NBCSports.com.
WATCH ON YOUTUBE TV
Remember that you can watch Rams games LIVE on YouTube TV! Collect and record our games with just a tap and, with unlimited DVR space, you'll be well on your way to building out a dream sports Library. Or, if you're late for kickoff, you can catch up to the live action with the highlights you missed in the Key Plays feature. YouTube TV provides 85+ channels of live TV as well as a Sports Plus add-on to see you through the season, to learn more go to https://tv.youtube.com. Terms Apply.
LISTEN ON RADIO
Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM
- Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
- Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
- Sideline: D'Marco Farr
- Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.
ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:
- KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA
- KKUU - HD2 - Palm Springs, CA
- KTIE/590 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
- KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
- KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA
- KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA
Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM
- Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
- Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez
Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:
- KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
- KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA
- KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA
- KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
- KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA
National Radio: Westwood One
- Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan
- Color Analyst: Kurt Warner
- Sideline: Laura Okmin and Mike Golic