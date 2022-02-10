How to Watch and Listen | Super Bowl LVI: Rams vs. Bengals

RAMS DIGITAL LOTERIA PRESENTED BY TOYOTA

Loteria is a traditional Mexican card game similar to Bingo, except the game is played with a deck of cards featuring cultural iconography instead of numbered balls. This season, the Rams are bringing their own branded Loteria to gameday! Digital Loteria will be played during all Rams home games – go to www.ramsloteria.com on your phone or tablet, pick a playing card, tune in to the Rams game, and mark each action card once it happens during the game for the chance to win great prizes such as autographed items and Rams gear. Each game will begin at kickoff, but you can register to play at any time here.