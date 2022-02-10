Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

How to Watch and Listen | Super Bowl LVI: Rams vs. Bengals

Feb 09, 2022 at 05:01 PM

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Super Bowl LVI between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

MATCHUP

The Rams are home for the Super Bowl, taking on the Bengals in the first-ever postseason meeting between the two teams. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. pacific time on NBC.

Sunday's game will mark the 14th all-time meeting between the two teams, with the Bengals leading the series 8-6. The Rams won the last meeting 24-10 at Wembley Stadium in London on October 27, 2019.

PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM PRESENTED BY PECHANGA RESORT CASINO

Predict the action during Super Bowl LVI to win prizes at www.therams.com/pickem!

For all rounds of the playoffs the Rams compete in, a top prize of $250,000 will be awarded to anyone who correctly predicts all questions.

For the Super Bowl, the Top 10 scorers can win:

  • Two tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona
  • Single-game suit for a 2022 Rams game (2nd place)
  • Pair of Rams season tickets for the 2022 season (3rd place)
  • Two Single Game Club Tickets for a 2022 Rams game (4th place)
  • Private Tour of SoFi Stadium for four people (5th place)
  • Exclusive discount to the Rams Fan Shop (6th-10th place)

Fans will also get to compete against Rams Broadcaster J.B. Long every week as a part of our new "Beat the Expert" Competition. For more information on how to play Rams Pick'em, click here.

RAMS DIGITAL LOTERIA PRESENTED BY TOYOTA

Loteria is a traditional Mexican card game similar to Bingo, except the game is played with a deck of cards featuring cultural iconography instead of numbered balls. This season, the Rams are bringing their own branded Loteria to gameday! Digital Loteria will be played during all Rams home games – go to www.ramsloteria.com on your phone or tablet, pick a playing card, tune in to the Rams game, and mark each action card once it happens during the game for the chance to win great prizes such as autographed items and Rams gear. Each game will begin at kickoff, but you can register to play at any time here.

WATCH ON TV

NBC

  • Play-by-Play: Al Michaels
  • Color Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
  • Sideline reporters: Michele Tafoya and Kathryn Tappen

NFL World Feed

  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt
  • Color Analyst: Charles Davis

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. App users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari). Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only.

Fans can also watch live on Peacock, the NBC Sports App, and NBCSports.com.

Related Links

210808-app-download-16x9

Stream the game live in our app!

IOS ANDROID

WATCH ON YOUTUBE TV

Remember that you can watch Rams games LIVE on YouTube TV! Collect and record our games with just a tap and, with unlimited DVR space, you'll be well on your way to building out a dream sports Library. Or, if you're late for kickoff, you can catch up to the live action with the highlights you missed in the Key Plays feature. YouTube TV provides 85+ channels of live TV as well as a Sports Plus add-on to see you through the season, to learn more go to https://tv.youtube.com. Terms Apply.

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KKUU - HD2 - Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA
  • KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA
  • KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA
  • KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
  • KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA

National Radio: Westwood One

  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan
  • Color Analyst: Kurt Warner
  • Sideline: Laura Okmin and Mike Golic
220208-super-bowl-central-16x9
VISIT SUPER BOWL CENTRAL

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

Twitter: @RamsNFL

TikTok: @rams

Related Content

news

Here's how you can attend Super Bowl LVI

Here's how you can attend Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and the Bengals, whether you're a Rams Season Ticket Member or a member of the general public. 
news

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen to and live stream the NFC Championship

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 30, 2022. 
news

Rams offering sweepstakes to purchase Super Bowl LVI tickets for Season Ticket Members

Want the chance to be selected to purchase Super Bowl LVI tickets at face value? Here's how existing and prospective Rams Season Ticket Members can. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Divisional Round playoff matchup on Sunday, January 22, 2022.
news

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams on Monday, January 17, 2022. 
news

Limited edition digital ticket giveaway returns for Rams-Cardinals Wild Card playoff game

Virtual commemorative tickets are back for the Rams' Wild Card home playoff game against the Cardinals. Here's what you need to know.
news

Rams' 2022 opponents finalized

Here's who the Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to face for the 2022 season. 
news

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, January 9, 2022. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 2, 2022. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 26, 2021. 
news

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. 
Advertising