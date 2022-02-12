Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI 

Feb 12, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams are set to take on the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, seeking to hoist the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy in Los Angeles. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. pacific time on NBC.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:

1) Keep Bengals QB Joe Burrow contained

Burrow excels at evading pressure, and it's been an important trait to have this season with Bengals offensive line allowing the third-most sacks in the NFL (55) by the end of the regular season.

Pressure alone won't be enough to limit Burrow's impact – it will take reliable tackling and ensuring he doesn't escape a pass-rushers grasp so that he can't make plays off-schedule.

2) Play clean football

Similar to the 49ers, the Bengals have had an opportunistic defense throughout this postseason.

Against the Titans, they set the tone with safety Jessie Bates III intercepting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the first play of the game and pick him off twice more after that. Against the Chiefs, safety Vonn Bell's interception in overtime led to the game-winning field.

Protecting the football will be crucial to winning on Sunday, especially with the way the Bengals have capitalized on turnovers.

3) Limit explosive pass plays

Cincinnati boasts one of the best young receiving trios in the NFL between Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, all three capable of being on the receiving end of deep passes from Burrow or making those explosive plays happen after the catch as well.

If the Rams want to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, they'll need strong performances out of defensive back Jalen Ramsey, cornerback Darious Williams and the rest of their secondary..

