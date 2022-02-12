Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Bengals heading into Super Bowl LVI 

Feb 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the playoffs, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day.

Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Feb. 12 about your Los Angeles Rams. Top Rams News for the playoffs is presented by Audi:

Predictions for Super Bowl LVI

  • 43 of ESPN's 70 participating experts predicted the Rams to win. The panel's score predictions and Super Bowl MVP picks can be viewed here.
  • 14 of NFL.com's panel of 28 analysts predicted the Rams to win. For each of their breakdowns and score predictions, click here.
  • CBS Sports' Pete Prisco predicts a narrow 31-30 Bengals victory. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • Five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts predicted the Rams to win. Their breakdowns, including picks for Super Bowl MVP, can be read here.
  • Five of Yahoo Sports' eight NFL experts predicted the Bengals to win. For their score predictions and Super Bowl MVP picks, click here.

Other preview coverage heading into Super Bowl LVI

