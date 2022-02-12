Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Bengals heading into Super Bowl LVI 

Throughout the playoffs, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day.
Predictions for Super Bowl LVI
- 43 of ESPN's 70 participating experts predicted the Rams to win. The panel's score predictions and Super Bowl MVP picks can be viewed here.
- 14 of NFL.com's panel of 28 analysts predicted the Rams to win. For each of their breakdowns and score predictions, click here.
- CBS Sports' Pete Prisco predicts a narrow 31-30 Bengals victory. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- Five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts predicted the Rams to win. Their breakdowns, including picks for Super Bowl MVP, can be read here.
- Five of Yahoo Sports' eight NFL experts predicted the Bengals to win. For their score predictions and Super Bowl MVP picks, click here.
Other preview coverage heading into Super Bowl LVI
- "Tough times for injured receiver Robert Woods, but he is ‘part of’ Rams’ Super Bowl run," writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
- The New York Times' Emmanuel Morgan breaks down Cooper Kupp's skillset that contributed to an All-Pro season.
- "Rams’ Cooper Kupp gained healthy perspective from waiting," writes Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily News.
- "OBJ’s journey west allowing him to ‘definitely feel free’," write Mark Long and Joe Reedy of The Associated Press.
- "‘His humanity speaks for itself’: Rams’ Andrew Whitworth comes full circle with Bengals, Joe Burrow and career of caring," write Jourdan Rodrigue and Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic (subscription required to read).
- "With Rams full of star power, Leonard Floyd has been silent assassin on the edge," writes Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
- "From Greatest Show to a Cooper Kupp/OBJ combo: Rams' Super Bowl runs revolve around receivers," writes ESPN's Nick Wagoner.
- "Rams’ Super Bowl defensive front is a Fearsome Fivesome," writes Greg Beacham of The Associated Press.
- "For Rams, an unlikely Super Bowl hero wouldn’t be a surprise," writes Modesti.
- "Rams assistant Chris Shula making name for himself in family business," writes Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.
- USA TODAY's Nate Davis breaks down the matchup.
- Rodrigue goes in-depth on the team-build model that constructed the Rams' Super Bowl LVI roster (subscription required to read).
- "Rams determined to turn Aaron Donald into a Super Bowl champ," writes Beacham.
- "Matt Orzech makes big hike from Azusa Pacific to Super Bowl with Rams," writes Klein.
- Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke writes about longest-tenured Ram Johnny Hekker.
- "Kendall Blanton’s hard work paying off in Rams’ road to Super Bowl," writes DiGiovanna.