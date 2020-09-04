Rams to support local businesses through Certified #RamsHouse program

Sep 03, 2020 at 05:10 PM

The Los Angeles Rams are launching a Certified #RamsHouse program to support businesses throughout the Los Angeles region. As part of the initiative, the team will promote the small businesses of Season Ticket Members and black-owned businesses throughout Los Angeles, as well as businesses located in Inglewood, the site of SoFi Stadium which the Rams will open on Sunday, September 13 on Sunday Night Football.

Season Ticket Members and business owners will have the opportunity to apply to become a Certified #RamsHouse at therams.com/certified-rams-house and receive email marketing support, promotional social media content, a listing in the Rams Royal Pages digital business directory and more.

"The Rams believe in going beyond the lines of the field to connect with communities and understand that the heart and culture of every neighborhood consist of its people and small businesses," said Rams Vice President of Community Affairs and Engagement, Molly Higgins. "Amidst the ongoing impact the pandemic is having on local businesses, our fans and Angelenos have continued to show their unwavering support for our organization, and we believe this is a unique way to return the support in our mission to help build Los Angeles together."

Each Certified #RamsHouse will receive branded window decals, banners, shirts, hats and other items to showcase their Rams pride for customers. Throughout the program, fans will be encouraged to visit the Certified #RamsHouse businesses on select days and share their experiences on social media channels using #RamsHouse.

Additionally, in continuation of the team's support of black-owned businesses in Inglewood on Juneteenth, the Rams will support black-owned businesses throughout Los Angeles and businesses located in Inglewood through the Certified #RamsHouse program.

The initiative will kick off the weekend before the Rams host their first regular season game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 13 at 5:20 p.m. PT. From September 5-7, the team will support the following Inglewood businesses:

  • Orleans and York Deli located at 400 E Florence Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301 on Monday, September 7 from 11am – 2pm
  • The Sammiche Shoppe located at 222 E Regent St, Inglewood, CA 90301 on Monday, September 7 from 12-2pm
  • Randy's Donuts located at 805 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301 on Monday September 7 from 6am – 1pm
  • LAX Tacos located at 543 W Arbor Vitae St, Inglewood, CA 90301 on Monday, September 7 from 12 – 6pm
  • The Wood BBQ & Sports Lounge located at 129 N Market St, Inglewood, CA 90301 on Monday, September 7 from 11:30am - 7pm
  • In the Cut Barbershop located at 220 E Regent St, Inglewood, CA 90301 on Saturday, September 5 from 8am – 8pm
  • Fiesta Martin Bar & Grill located at 300 E Florence Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301 on Monday, September 7 from 11am – 3pm
  • The Serving Spoon located at 1403 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302 on Saturday, September 5 from 8-10am

 Customers who visit these locations will receive a special surprise from the Rams while supplies last. The team will support additional Certified #RamsHouse businesses throughout the regular season leading up to each home game.

For more information about the Certified #RamsHouse program, please visit TheRams.com/certified-rams-house.

Related Content

How RBs coach Thomas Brown is empowering Rams players and coaches in the fight against racial injustice
news



Having experienced racism himself from an early age, Rams running backs coach Thomas Brown explains why taking action is so important and how he's helping the team's players and coaches do just that. 
Rams practice as scheduled, but social justice action is in the works
news



NFL teams are responding to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin in different ways, including canceling practices. While the Rams did not, it doesn't mean they aren't taking action. 
Jalen Ramsey pledges to donate $1 million to Purpose Preparatory Academy
news



Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is donating $1 million to help an elementary school in his hometown "purchase necessary resources and expand its programming."
Rams Tight End Tyler Higbee makes donation to support Angelenos in need
news



Rams head coach Sean McVay makes $25,000 donation to the Play Equity Fund
news



Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has stepped up to help provide students living under-resourced communities with equipment that will encourage them to stay active. 
Rams Cheerleaders host free virtual cheer camp with LA County Parks & Recreation
news



The Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders are hosting a free virtual Cheer Camp for youth.
Rams & LA Promise Fund create virtual internship program for deserving high school & college students
news



The Rams and the LA Promise Fund partner up to help local students prepare for success through unique internship opportunities.
Cooper Kupp provides 84,000 meals for food banks serving residents in Los Angeles, Ventura County and hometown region
news



Eager to provide support to local food banks, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp recently stepped up with a $21,000 donation to help them serve families and residents in need. 
Sean McVay says The ALLIANCE: Los Angeles is another opportunity to empower players' social justice efforts
news



As L.A.'s 11 pro sports teams converge for a five-year commitment toward combating racial injustice, Rams head coach Sean McVay on Tuesday emphasized the importance of empowering players to carrying out its mission. 
Rams support Black-owned businesses in Inglewood in commemoration of Juneteenth
news



Inglewood residents and visitors were treated to free meals, coffee, pastries, ice and haircuts on behalf of the Los Angeles Rams on Juneteenth. 
Los Angeles sports teams launch 'The ALLIANCE: Los Angeles' to utilize sport for social justice
news



Teams Join with Play Equity Fund to Support Communities of Color and Level the Playing Field

