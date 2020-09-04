Rams to support local businesses through Certified #RamsHouse program

The Los Angeles Rams are launching a Certified #RamsHouse program to support businesses throughout the Los Angeles region. As part of the initiative, the team will promote the small businesses of Season Ticket Members and black-owned businesses throughout Los Angeles, as well as businesses located in Inglewood, the site of SoFi Stadium which the Rams will open on Sunday, September 13 on Sunday Night Football.

Season Ticket Members and business owners will have the opportunity to apply to become a Certified #RamsHouse at therams.com/certified-rams-house and receive email marketing support, promotional social media content, a listing in the Rams Royal Pages digital business directory and more.

"The Rams believe in going beyond the lines of the field to connect with communities and understand that the heart and culture of every neighborhood consist of its people and small businesses," said Rams Vice President of Community Affairs and Engagement, Molly Higgins. "Amidst the ongoing impact the pandemic is having on local businesses, our fans and Angelenos have continued to show their unwavering support for our organization, and we believe this is a unique way to return the support in our mission to help build Los Angeles together."

Each Certified #RamsHouse will receive branded window decals, banners, shirts, hats and other items to showcase their Rams pride for customers. Throughout the program, fans will be encouraged to visit the Certified #RamsHouse businesses on select days and share their experiences on social media channels using #RamsHouse.

Additionally, in continuation of the team's support of black-owned businesses in Inglewood on Juneteenth, the Rams will support black-owned businesses throughout Los Angeles and businesses located in Inglewood through the Certified #RamsHouse program.

The initiative will kick off the weekend before the Rams host their first regular season game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 13 at 5:20 p.m. PT. From September 5-7, the team will support the following Inglewood businesses:

Orleans and York Deli located at 400 E Florence Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301 on Monday, September 7 from 11am – 2pm

The Sammiche Shoppe located at 222 E Regent St, Inglewood, CA 90301 on Monday, September 7 from 12-2pm

Randy's Donuts located at 805 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301 on Monday September 7 from 6am – 1pm

LAX Tacos located at 543 W Arbor Vitae St, Inglewood, CA 90301 on Monday, September 7 from 12 – 6pm

The Wood BBQ & Sports Lounge located at 129 N Market St, Inglewood, CA 90301 on Monday, September 7 from 11:30am - 7pm

In the Cut Barbershop located at 220 E Regent St, Inglewood, CA 90301 on Saturday, September 5 from 8am – 8pm

Fiesta Martin Bar & Grill located at 300 E Florence Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301 on Monday, September 7 from 11am – 3pm

The Serving Spoon located at 1403 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302 on Saturday, September 5 from 8-10am

Customers who visit these locations will receive a special surprise from the Rams while supplies last. The team will support additional Certified #RamsHouse businesses throughout the regular season leading up to each home game.