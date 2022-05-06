SOUTH CENTRAL LOS ANGELES – A native Angeleno who grew up in neighborhoods across the city from South Central to Inglewood to West L.A., Olympia Auset got tired of making 2-hour bus rides to find fresh food.
So she decided to do something about it.
What began as a small-scale solution to that frustration – affordably feeding her, her friends and her family, according to a June 2021 Sunset Magazine article – grew into what is now known as SÜPRMARKT, a low-cost organic grocery she founded which serves low-income communities in Los Angeles.
Those efforts, by extension, earned her the distinction of being recognized as the Rams' second community pLAymaker. Subsequently, Auset was surprised with a $5,000 check from The Los Angeles Rams Foundation earlier this week.
"I'm just processing everything right now," Auset said. "It was very unexpected."