For Auset, inspire change means "to change yourself first" – an appropriate definition considering the roots of her cause.

"I think that's the most important thing that is important not to overlook," Auset said. "So it's really important to become knowledgeable yourself and go through transformation on your own, and then that allows you to create transformation in the world outside of you and around you."

Auset is inspiring change by addressing food insecurity head-on in her local community. Drawing from her own experience, she said the best way for others to do so in their own communities is to look at history the history of their city and their neighborhood.

"I think it's really important for people to dive deep and figure out what's already happened in the past, so they can make a better future," she said.