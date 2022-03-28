"The I CAN Foundation was built on what we call a simple premise: 'If you can see it, you can be it,' which is why it's written there on the wall," Francois said. "We want all of our friends, youth, students, what we call our tech scholars, our SoLa scholars, to see it and actually believe it, because unfortunately, there's just not enough access. And what I mean by that here in South LA, (is) access to education and opportunity. So we're really working hard to break the intergenerational cycle of poverty that exists here, and to also bridge the enormous digital divide that exists here and give our kids the opportunity to become the next tech leaders, the next sports entrepreneurs, the next tech professionals, and really just beginning to plant the seed that they can do it. They can be their own bosses, they can be the next leaders in this community in LA, nationally, beyond. That's really why we created this, to give them that opportunity to really thrive, because we always say it's not about ability, it's about opportunity. And so that's why we built this out."