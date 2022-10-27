DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES – In 2005, Figueroa Corridor Community Land Trust was founded as a community-based initiative aiming to stabilize neighborhoods south of downtown Los Angeles, where rising property values and rest have forced many long-term residents to relocate.
Known today as T.R.U.S.T. South LA (T.R.U.S.T. - Tenemos Que Reclamar Y Unidos Slavar La Tierra), the non-profit continues to empower community control over that land and local residents' participation in future decision-making and development of their neighborhoods. Those efforts, which Executive Director Edgar Campos helps lead, are why Campos was recognized recently as the Rams' eighth "pLAymaker" honoree.
"Being recognized as a playmaker in Los Angeles is important, because we take great pride in making sure that our community is well," Campos said. "And I value the Rams as a winning organization, as a thriving organization, I value the team as a winning organization. And so for me, I just want my community to do much of the same, to thrive, to win and to reach its potential. Yeah, every day, we can't win a Super Bowl, because we're not a team, but we are a community, and every day, we can have great schools, we can eat, we can have shelter, and we can have a quality of life worth living. And I think that for every single human being and family, it's worth as much as a Super Bowl."