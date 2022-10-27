"Being recognized as a playmaker in Los Angeles is important, because we take great pride in making sure that our community is well," Campos said. "And I value the Rams as a winning organization, as a thriving organization, I value the team as a winning organization. And so for me, I just want my community to do much of the same, to thrive, to win and to reach its potential. Yeah, every day, we can't win a Super Bowl, because we're not a team, but we are a community, and every day, we can have great schools, we can eat, we can have shelter, and we can have a quality of life worth living. And I think that for every single human being and family, it's worth as much as a Super Bowl."