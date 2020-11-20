Virtual Taste of the Rams event raises more than $100,000 to fight hunger in LA

Nov 20, 2020 at 03:27 PM
Chase Isaacs

Communications

The fifth annual Taste of the Rams event went virtual this year, attracting more than 400 Angelenos and raising more than $100,000 to benefit the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. To date, this annual event has raised $750,000, which is enough for the Food Bank to provide 3 million meals to neighbors in need.

Rams Receiver COOPER KUPP served as this year's Honorary Chair and recruited teammates such as Quarterbacks JARED GOFF and JOHN WOLFORD, Receiver VAN JEFFERSON and Safety TERRELL BURGESS to virtually came together to help raise funds in support of the Food Bank's mission to combat hunger in Los Angeles.

"I'm thankful to be able to help those in need and to be surrounded by other people that want to help," said Kupp. "It's extremely gratifying to be able to give back, especially during such a challenging year. It's been heartwarming and unifying to be part of a community that wants to take care of each other."

NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano hosted the virtual event and longtime supporter of the LA Regional Food Bank, Rossoblu and Superfine Pizza Chef Steve Samson, served as the evening's chef.

"We have all experienced an unprecedented and difficult year. However, it doesn't change the fact that there are food-insecure people in our community," Chef Samson said. "As a chef and someone passionate about food, I'm grateful to be able to support Taste of the Rams and the critical work of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank because they are helping individuals have access to healthy meals all year."

Don Lee Farms was the presenting sponsor of this year's event and other sponsors included Barilla, Ketel One Vodka and more.

"Don Lee Farms is proud to be the presenting sponsor for Taste of the Rams once again," said Donald Goodman, President of Don Lee Farms. "We are proud to continue to support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the work they do, especially when so many more individuals need food assistance. Being based in Los Angeles, we care about our neighbors in need and know that it takes the whole community coming together to provide healthy meals to food-insecure children, seniors, families and individuals throughout Los Angeles County."

Thanks to financial and food donations, volunteers and community events such as the Taste of the Rams, the LA Regional Food Bank can feed more than 900,000 LA residents every month.

"The fifth annual Taste of the Rams virtual event was an incredible success," said Michael Flood, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. "We are thankful for Don Lee Farms and our other sponsors, as well as the support of Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams. We're also grateful to Chef Steve Samson and his amazing team at Rossoblu who participated, and to the wonderful people who attended the event to help the Food Bank further our vision - that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County."

As community members throughout Los Angeles continue to come together to combat the issue of food insecurity, more work needs to be done to alleviate hunger for the 1 in 5 people in LA County who are faced with this issue. It's estimated that 2 million people in our community may not know where their next meal is coming from. To help us close the hunger gap, please visit LAFoodBank.org/donate.

For more information about the Rams' community outreach programs, please visit www.therams.com/community.

