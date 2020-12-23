Terrell Burgess teams up with Inglewood restaurant to provide meals to Cedars-Sinai frontline healthcare heroes

Fiesta Martin is one of four restaurants owned by the Martin family in the City of Inglewood, where the Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium. The Martins have been residents of Inglewood since 1986 and recently applied for their restaurant location neighboring the stadium on La Brea Ave. to become a Certified #RamsHouse business. As part of the community partnership, the team provides Fiesta Martin with email marketing support, promotional social media content leading up to Rams gamedays as well as opportunities to partner with Rams players and front office to serve Angelenos in need of support.