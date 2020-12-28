The NFC playoff picture entering Week 17, and what's at stake for the Rams

The Rams enter Week 17 still seeking a playoff berth after all three Week 16 clinching scenarios fell through. Despite those outcomes, they are still in the playoff picture as a wild card team, but could be slotted anywhere between fifth and seventh depending on the results of some key games this week.

Here is a look at the NFC playoff picture heading into Week 17:

1. Green Bay Packers (12-3): A 40-14 win over the Titans on Sunday Night Football helped the Packers stay atop the NFC, but with the Seahawks beating the Rams on Sunday afternoon, they'll need a win against the Bears or a Seahawks loss to clinch the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

2. New Orleans Saints (11-4): Star running back Alvin Kamara's 155 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns powered New Orleans to a 52-33 Christmas Day win over Minnesota and kept it in contention for the No. 1 seed. The Saints can earn the No. 1 seed with a win, a Packers loss and a Seahawks win in Week 17.

3. Seattle Seahawks (11-4): Clinching the NFC West division title with a win over the Rams in Week 16, the victory also kept the Seahawks' chances at claiming the top seed in the conference alive. They can do so with a win this weekend, plus a Packers loss and a Saints loss or tie.

4. Washington Football Team (6-9): A 20-13 loss to Carolina, coupled with Dallas' 37-17 win over Philadelphia, loosened Washington's hold on the NFC East lead and No. 4 seed. Now, it needs a win over the Eagles, or a tie with the Eagles and a Cowboys loss to/tie with the New York Giants, in Week 17 to win the division and make the playoffs. If Washington loses, the Cowboys-Giants game will determine the winner of the NFC East. After releasing former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins this morning, Washington's quarterback room consists of Alex Smith (missed Week 16 with calf strain), Taylor Heinicke (eight career games played, replaced Haskins after Haskins was benched vs. Carolina) and University of Colorado product Steven Montez (practice squad) heading into a big game.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-5): The Bucs defeated a depleted Lions team 47-7 on Sunday to clinch their first playoff berth since 2007. If Tampa Bay beats Atlanta in Week 17, it maintains control of the No. 5 seed and will travel to face the winner of the NFC East.

6. Los Angeles Rams (9-6): L.A.'s 20-9 loss at Seattle prevented it from clinching a playoff spot, but a win over Arizona or a Chicago loss to Green Bay in Week 17 would still get them into the postseason. Additionally, the Rams can move into the No. 5 seed with a win and Buccaneers loss since they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Buccaneers.

7. Chicago Bears (8-7): A 41-17 win over Jacksonville, coupled with Arizona's loss to San Francisco on Saturday, moved Chicago into the No. 7 seed, thanks to holding the winning percentage in common games tiebreaker over Arizona. The Bears can clinch a playoff spot with a win, an Arizona loss, or a tie and an Arizona tie.

In the hunt: Arizona Cardinals (8-7); Dallas Cowboys (6-9); New York Giants (5-10).