The sky's the limit: Rams rookies inspire Watts Rams student-athletes during tour of SoFi Stadium

Entering the 2019 season, the Los Angeles Rams formalized their support of the Watts Rams (formerly known as the Watts Bears) and the LAPD's efforts to bridge community and police relations through the game of football.

The coaches use football as a vehicle to introduce, reinforce and promote strong moral character, positive values, personal responsibility, and a commitment to academics.

"I want these guys exposed to different things in life. I think that's the way kids actually strive for something positive and set goals," said Watts Rams Coach and LAPD Officer Zarren Thompson. "What the Rams are doing for us right now is priceless, it's something I cannot describe. They're showing the kids that there are other things out there besides that little cubbyhole we live in. They're showing kids that they can set that goal, they can be the guy who plays on Sundays."

Offering underprivileged youth in Watts a chance to play organized sports but on a larger scale, the Watts Rams program stresses structure, discipline, team spirit, friendship and positive competition.

"I connect with it in multiple ways," said Rams rookie Cornerback Robert Rochell. "I grew up in the type of environment where it's just really you and you did what you wanted to do, so seeing that there are people out here that want to spread love and value the younger generation is everything. Growing up, you typically don't have that coming from impoverished places."

Since the Rams began their support for the Watts Rams youth football program, the team has provided engagement opportunities with current players, alumni, coaches, scouts, football operations and front office staff to help expand their knowledge and ignite their passions beyond the playing field.