This week in Rams draft prep: Rehearsal and other finishing touches 

The rest of the Rams' scouting staff has arrived, and the quality control (QC) meetings continue.

Similar to last week's QC meeting between coaches and over-the-top scouts, another QC conversation takes place this week going over the draft board. The draft board is not a typical one, either, in that it functions like a playcall sheet to prepare for various scenarios.

Coaches, the entire scouting staff, scouting specialists who have been doing isolated projects who can also provide input, and analytics staffers are all in the same room, using that additional information from the specialists and analytics team to further manipulate the board.

The beginning of the week also sees the College Free Agent (CFA) committee come to a close.

While that's going on, the pro personnel department is finalizing its team needs for around the league, which helps serve as a reference point for navigating the draft. This is information the pro personnel department has spent the weeks prior gathering, but the beginning of this week is when it's due.

The scouting staff will also go through a mock draft scenario with the coaching staff, then determine if any further adjustments are needed after the dialogue they've all had to date.

After that, all that's left is the natural board clean-up that follows Day 1 of the draft, based on how it unfolded.