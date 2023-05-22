Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Thursday Night Football flex scheduling approved for 2023 season

May 22, 2023 at 03:34 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

NFL owners on Monday approved a modified proposal allowing flex scheduling for Thursday Night Football for the 2023 season, the league announced.

This approach is taking place on a trial basis. According to the resolution, if flex scheduling is not applied during the 2023 season, it will be carried over to the 2024 season.

The only Thursday night games eligible for flexing are Weeks 13-17, with teams required to receive notice at least 28 days in advance from the league office to switch from Sunday afternoon to 5:15 p.m. pacific time on Thursday (and vice versa). According to a release from the NFL, no team will be required by virtue of flex scheduling to switch from Sunday afternoon to Thursday night on more than one (1) occasion, or to play more than two (2) games on Thursday night in total, in any season.

The Rams currently have one Thursday Night Football game – Week 16 at home against the Saints (5:15 p.m. PT on Amazon Prime Video). Here's what the rest of their Week 13-17 stretch looks like at this time:

  • Week 13: Sunday, December 3 vs. Browns, 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX
  • Week 14: Sunday, December 10 at Ravens, 10 a.m. PT on FOX
  • Week 15: Sunday, December 17 vs. Commanders, 1:05 p.m. PT on CBS
  • Week 17: Sunday, December 31 at New York Giants, 10 a.m. PT on FOX

So for Week 13, the Rams would have to receive flex notice by November 5; for Week 14, by November 12; for Week 15, by November 19; for Week 16, by November 23; for Week 17, by December 3.

