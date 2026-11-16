Tight end Tyler Higbee takes sole possession of 10th in Rams franchise history in career receiving touchdowns

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has added another milestone to his resume.
Already the most decorated tight end in team history, Higbee took sole possession of 10th on the franchise's career touchdowns list with his five-yard touchdown catch with 1:06 left in the first half of Sunday's game against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Higbee entered the game needing just one to reach the mark, having been tied with Bob Boyd for 10th.
He finished with three receptions for 17 yards and one touchdown overall in the Rams' 34-6 over the Cardinals.