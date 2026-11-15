Steve Avila and Joe Cardona among Rams' inactives for Week 10 at Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Rams long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle) and offensive lineman Steve Avila (hamstring) are inactive for today's game against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, CBS).
Also inactive for Los Angeles are quarterback Ty Simpson (emergency third QB), safety Maximus Pulley, outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III, offensive lineman Keagen Trost and outside linebacker Desjuan Johnson.
For the Cardinals, offensive lineman Jayden Williams (knee) is inactive after being listed as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
15 QB Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB)
36 S Maximus Pulley
49 LS Joe Cardona (ankle)
59 OLB Darryl Peterson III
73 OL Steve Avila (hamstring)
79 OL Keagen Trost
94 OLB Desjuan Johnson
ARIZONA CARDINALS
18 QB Joey Aguilar (emergency third QB)
24 CB Starling Thomas V
54 LB Eku Leota
66 OL Jayden Williams (knee)
71 OL Jon Gaines II (ankle)
72 OL Hjalte Froholdt (concussion)
Browse through the Los Angeles Rams' 2026 roster.