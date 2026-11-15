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Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Steve Avila and Joe Cardona among Rams' inactives for Week 10 at Cardinals

Nov 15, 2026 at 11:51 AM
Author Image
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Rams long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle) and offensive lineman Steve Avila (hamstring) are inactive for today's game against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, CBS).

Also inactive for Los Angeles are quarterback Ty Simpson (emergency third QB), safety Maximus Pulley, outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III, offensive lineman Keagen Trost and outside linebacker Desjuan Johnson.

For the Cardinals, offensive lineman Jayden Williams (knee) is inactive after being listed as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

15 QB Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB)

36 S Maximus Pulley

49 LS Joe Cardona (ankle)

59 OLB Darryl Peterson III

73 OL Steve Avila (hamstring)

79 OL Keagen Trost

94 OLB Desjuan Johnson

ARIZONA CARDINALS

18 QB Joey Aguilar (emergency third QB)

24 CB Starling Thomas V

54 LB Eku Leota

66 OL Jayden Williams (knee)

71 OL Jon Gaines II (ankle)

72 OL Hjalte Froholdt (concussion)

ROSTER PHOTOS: Rams 2026 Roster

Browse through the Los Angeles Rams' 2026 roster.

0 | OLB Byron Young
1 / 122

0 | OLB Byron Young

0 _ Byron Young
2 / 122
1 | CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
3 / 122

1 | CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

1 _ Emmanuel Forbes_
4 / 122
2 | S Jaylen McCollough
5 / 122

2 | S Jaylen McCollough

2 _ Jaylen McCollough
6 / 122
3 | S Kam Curl
7 / 122

3 | S Kam Curl

3 _ Kam Curl
8 / 122
4 | WR Konata Mumpfield
9 / 122

4 | WR Konata Mumpfield

4 _ Konata Mumpfield
10 / 122
5 | S Kamren Kinchens
11 / 122

5 | S Kamren Kinchens

5 _ Kamren Kinchens
12 / 122
6 | WR CJ Daniels
13 / 122

6 | WR CJ Daniels

6 _ CJ Daniels
14 / 122
8 | WR Tutu Atwell
15 / 122

8 | WR Tutu Atwell

8 _ Tutu Atwell
16 / 122
9 | QB Matthew Stafford
17 / 122

9 | QB Matthew Stafford

9 _ Matthew Stafford
18 / 122
10 | OLB Josaiah Stewart
19 / 122

10 | OLB Josaiah Stewart

10 _ Josaiah Stewart
20 / 122
12 | WR Puka Nacua
21 / 122

12 | WR Puka Nacua

12 _ Puka Nacua
22 / 122
13 | QB Stetson Bennett IV
23 / 122

13 | QB Stetson Bennett IV

13 _ Stetson Bennett
24 / 122
15 | QB Ty Simpson
25 / 122

15 | QB Ty Simpson

15 _ Ty Simpson
26 / 122
16 | K Joshua Karty
27 / 122

16 | K Joshua Karty

16_Joshua_Karty
28 / 122
17 | WR Davante Adams
29 / 122

17 | WR Davante Adams

17 _ Davante Adams
30 / 122
18 | TE Terrance Ferguson
31 / 122

18 | TE Terrance Ferguson

18 _ Terrance Ferguson
32 / 122
19 | K Blake Grupe
33 / 122

19 | K Blake Grupe

19_Blake_Grupe
34 / 122
19 | K Brandon McManus
35 / 122

19 | K Brandon McManus

19_Brandon_McManus
36 / 122
19 | WR Xavier Smith
37 / 122

19 | WR Xavier Smith

19_Xavier_Smith
38 / 122
20 | RB Ronnie Rivers
39 / 122

20 | RB Ronnie Rivers

20 _ Ronnie Rivers
40 / 122
21 | CB Cam Lampkin
41 / 122

21 | CB Cam Lampkin

21_Cam_Lampkin
42 / 122
22 | CB Trent McDuffie
43 / 122

22 | CB Trent McDuffie

22 _ Trent McDuffie
44 / 122
23 | RB Kyren Williams
45 / 122

23 | RB Kyren Williams

23 _ Kyren Williams
46 / 122
24 | RB Blake Corum
47 / 122

24 | RB Blake Corum

24 _ Blake Corum
48 / 122
30 | CB Josh Wallace
49 / 122

30 | CB Josh Wallace

30 _ Josh Wallace
50 / 122
33 | RB Dean Connors
51 / 122

33 | RB Dean Connors

33_Dean_Connors
52 / 122
35 | CB Jaylen Watson
53 / 122

35 | CB Jaylen Watson

Watson
54 / 122
36 | S Maximus Pulley
55 / 122

36 | S Maximus Pulley

36 | S Maximus Pulley
56 / 122

36 | S Maximus Pulley

37 | S Quentin Lake
57 / 122

37 | S Quentin Lake

37 _ Quentin Lake
58 / 122
42 | P Ethan Evans
59 / 122

42 | P Ethan Evans

42 _ Ethan Evans
60 / 122
44 | LB Grant Stuard
61 / 122

44 | LB Grant Stuard

44 _ Grant Stuard
62 / 122
47 | OLB Wesley Bailey
63 / 122

47 | OLB Wesley Bailey

47 _ Wesley Bailey
64 / 122
48 | ILB Omar Speights
65 / 122

48 | ILB Omar Speights

48 _ Omar Speights
66 / 122
49 | LS Joe Cardona
67 / 122

49 | LS Joe Cardona

49 _ Joe Cardona
68 / 122
50 | OL Beaux Limmer
69 / 122

50 | OL Beaux Limmer

50 _ Beaux Limmer
70 / 122
52 | DE Larrell Murchison
71 / 122

52 | DE Larrell Murchison

52_Larrell_Murchison
72 / 122
53 | ILB Nate Landman
73 / 122

53 | ILB Nate Landman

53 _ Nate Landman
74 / 122
55 | DE Braden Fiske
75 / 122

55 | DE Braden Fiske

55 _ Braden Fiske
76 / 122
56 | ILB Shaun Dolac
77 / 122

56 | ILB Shaun Dolac

56 _ Shaun Dolac
78 / 122
57 | DL Ty Hamilton
79 / 122

57 | DL Ty Hamilton

57 _ Ty Hamilton
80 / 122
59 | OLB Darryl Peterson III
81 / 122

59 | OLB Darryl Peterson III

59_Darryl_Peterson
82 / 122
63 | OL Dylan McMahon
83 / 122

63 | OL Dylan McMahon

63 _ Dylan McMahon
84 / 122
65 | OL Coleman Shelton
85 / 122

65 | OL Coleman Shelton

65_ColemanShleton
86 / 122
66 | OL Bill Murray
87 / 122

66 | OL Bill Murray

66_BillMurray
88 / 122
68 | OL David Quessenberry
89 / 122

68 | OL David Quessenberry

68_DavidQuessenberry
90 / 122
69 | OL Kevin Dotson
91 / 122

69 | OL Kevin Dotson

69_KevinDotson
92 / 122
71 | OL Warren McClendon Jr.
93 / 122

71 | OL Warren McClendon Jr.

71_WarrenMcClendon
94 / 122
73 | OL Steve Avila
95 / 122

73 | OL Steve Avila

73_SteveAvila
96 / 122
77 | OL Alaric Jackson
97 / 122

77 | OL Alaric Jackson

77_AlaricJackson
98 / 122
81 | WR Brennan Presley
99 / 122

81 | WR Brennan Presley

81_Brennan_Presley
100 / 122
84 | TE Colby Parkinson
101 / 122

84 | TE Colby Parkinson

84_ColbyParkinson
102 / 122
86 | TE Max Klare
103 / 122

86 | TE Max Klare

86_MaxKlare
104 / 122
87 | TE Davis Allen
105 / 122

87 | TE Davis Allen

87_DavisAllen
106 / 122
88 | WR Jordan Whittington
107 / 122

88 | WR Jordan Whittington

88_JordanWhittington
108 / 122
89 | TE Tyler Higbee
109 / 122

89 | TE Tyler Higbee

89_TylerHigbee
110 / 122
90 | DE Tyler Davis
111 / 122

90 | DE Tyler Davis

90_TylerDavis
112 / 122
91 | DE Kobie Turner
113 / 122

91 | DE Kobie Turner

91_KobieTurner
114 / 122
94 | DE Desjuan Johnson
115 / 122

94 | DE Desjuan Johnson

94_DesjuanJohnson
116 / 122
95 | OLB Myles Garrett
117 / 122

95 | OLB Myles Garrett

95_MylesGarrett
118 / 122
97 | NT Poona Ford
119 / 122

97 | NT Poona Ford

97_PoonaFord
120 / 122
99 | DE Aaron Donald
121 / 122

99 | DE Aaron Donald

99_Aarondonald
122 / 122
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