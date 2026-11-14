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Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium for Week 10

Nov 14, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, therams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there on Saturday, Nov. 14 about your Los Angeles Rams before their Week 10 game at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.

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Experts make their predictions for Week 10

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Cardinals:

  • All five NFL.com analysts picked the Rams to beat the Cardinals. Read why Brooke Cersosimo picked the Rams here.
  • All eight Sports Illustrated staffers picked the Rams to win against the Cardinals. All of their Week 10 predictions can be seen here.
  • All 11 ESPN experts chose the Rams to come out on top on Sunday against the Cardinals. Picks for every game can be viewed here.

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Preview coverage from therams.com

Other preview coverage heading into Week 10

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