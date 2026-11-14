Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium for Week 10

Throughout the regular season, therams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there on Saturday, Nov. 14 about your Los Angeles Rams before their Week 10 game at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.
Experts make their predictions for Week 10
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Cardinals:
- All five NFL.com analysts picked the Rams to beat the Cardinals. Read why Brooke Cersosimo picked the Rams here.
- All eight Sports Illustrated staffers picked the Rams to win against the Cardinals. All of their Week 10 predictions can be seen here.
- All 11 ESPN experts chose the Rams to come out on top on Sunday against the Cardinals. Picks for every game can be viewed here.
Preview coverage from therams.com
- Stu Jackson on quarterback Matthew Stafford's trust in other pass catchers to step up
- "No matter who's out there, I obviously have a ton of trust in the guys that we have that are going to be playing for us on Sunday. We have a job to do. Let's go out there and do it. I believe in those guys. I hope they believe in me and let's go rock and roll." - Stafford
- Stu Jackson on the impact wide receiving CJ Daniels Jr. could have with all the injuries on offense
- "We've been really encouraged by his development and his progression as the year has gone on, but he's been as fun of a player to watch on our practice field for the last few weeks, and so obviously excited for him to continue to get opportunities." - offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase
- Zach Edwards on cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. taking on a bigger role in the wake of injury
- "(There were a) couple plays that didn't go my way and things like that. But the plays that I did make was at the right time to help the defense get off the field and to help us win the game on Sunday." - Forbes
- Zach Edwards on coaches and players thoughts from the podium on the upcoming game against the Cardinals
- "We know we got to be better. In order for our team, we got to play well. (Arizona has) a really tough offense to get off the field, and we got to play well in order to get our offense the ball back." - defensive coordinator Chris Shula
Other preview coverage heading into Week 10
- The Athletic's Nate Atkins on how Kyren Williams and Corum have redefined the Rams offense
- "They have arguably the best 1-2 punch in the league. The duo allows coach Sean McVay to lean on the ground game at high volume, keeping both players fresh and on the field." - Atkins
- Los Angeles Daily News' Adam Grosbard on defensive end Aaron Donald's approach to facing rookie quarterback Carson Beck
- "He's going to go out there and try to find a way to help his team to win. Our job is to try to find a way to get to him, make him uncomfortable and make his first game hell if we can. I know he's going to try to do what he needs to do to try to beat us and we have to do what we need to do to stop him and get a win." - Donald
- The Associated Press' Greg Beacham on the Rams' mindset of stepping up with wide receiver Puka Nacua and Davante Adams out
- "One of the things that I have been proud of with our team is we've lost a lot of guys, and it's just about, 'Hey, let's figure out how to be in the moment and take it one day at a time.'" - McVay