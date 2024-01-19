Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top 5 offensive plays from Rams' 2023 season: Puka Nacua catches, a Matthew Stafford game-winner and more

Jan 19, 2024 at 03:06 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

As we continue our wrap up of the 2023 season, theRams.com will look back on the top five offensive plays and top five defensive plays by the team.

Here's the best of the offense:

5) WR Puka Nacua's sideline catch vs. Steelers

Off a play-action fake, quarterback Matthew Stafford launched a deep ball down the left sideline. Nacua had two defenders trailing but converging on him, but it did not matter – he managed to hold on to the ball as the defenders dragged him down, and with little room to spare near the sideline, for a 32-yard gain.

4) WR Cooper Kupp 62-yard touchdown catch vs. Commanders

Similar to the above play, a play-action fake by Stafford against the Commanders set up this deep touchdown pass to a wide-open Cooper Kupp, who only needed to keep his balance in order to reach the endzone for the 62-yard score.

3) WR Tutu Atwell's 38-yard touchdown catch vs. Lions in playoffs

Cornerback Kindle Vildor attempted to jump in front of this Stafford pass for Atwell but mistimed it, and Atwell's speed took over to separate for the score, with Atwell doing a front flip into the endzone at the end.

2) Nacua's diving, bare-handed catch vs. Ravens

Cold and rainy? Sounds like ideal conditions for Nacua to ditch his gloves. Whatever his rationale, he was still effective without them, as evidence by this impressive grab on his way to five catches for 84 yards in Baltimore.

1) Stafford's game-winning touchdown pass in overtime vs. Colts

He gutted through a painful hip injury to deliver Los Angeles an overtime road win over the Colts in Indianapolis with this laser over the middle to Nacua, who took care of the rest.

Related Content

news

Top takeaways from Les Snead's end-of-season press conference: 2024 first-round pick, extension candidates, cap space approach, special teams and more

What we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead's end-of-2023 season video conference on Friday. 
news

Eric Henderson hired by USC as Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator

Rams defensive line coach Eric Henderson has departed to take on an expanded role with USC.
news

Top takeaways from McVay's end-of-season presser: Injury updates, roster eval timeline, coaching staff continuity and more

What we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay's end-of-2023-season video conference held Wednesday. 
news

Checking in on the Rams' 2023 draft class, end-of-season edition

After reviewing the Rams' 2023 rookie class at the bye week, the Rams.com now takes an updated, end-of-season look at the group. 
news

McVay: Tyler Higbee tore ACL and MCL against Lions; Kyren Williams underwent surgery to fix broken bone in hand

Rams head coach Sean McVay shares injury updates on tight end Tyler Higbee and running back Kyren Williams as the team transitions into the 2024 offseason. 
news

Rob Havenstein to young Rams team: 'Don't underestimate the work it takes to get to this point'

As the Rams embark on the 2024 offseason, veteran offensive lineman Rob Havenstein doesn't want their young roster to get complacent with just making the playoffs. 
news

Puka Nacua named finalist for Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year 

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is one of six finalists for the 2023 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year.
news

A pesar de dolorosa derrota en playoffs, los Rams valoran con orgullo su actuación y se emocionan ante un futuro brillante | Resumen del partido

Falta de contundencia en zona roja y una decisión polémica de los árbitros al final sentencian a los Rams de Los Ángeles en vibrante juego de comodines en Detroit.
news

Rams sign 15 players to Reserve/Future contracts

The Los Angeles Rams have signed 15 players to reserve/future contracts. 
news

Key 2024 NFL offseason dates for Rams

Here are the dates Rams fans should know when it comes to the 2024 NFL offseason calendar. 
news

Matthew Stafford on returning in 2024: 'That's my plan right now'

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is looking forward to another season with the Rams. 
Advertising