Top 5 offensive plays from Rams' 2023 season: Puka Nacua catches, a Matthew Stafford game-winner and more

As we continue our wrap up of the 2023 season, theRams.com will look back on the top five offensive plays and top five defensive plays by the team.

Here's the best of the offense:

5) WR Puka Nacua's sideline catch vs. Steelers

Off a play-action fake, quarterback Matthew Stafford launched a deep ball down the left sideline. Nacua had two defenders trailing but converging on him, but it did not matter – he managed to hold on to the ball as the defenders dragged him down, and with little room to spare near the sideline, for a 32-yard gain.

4) WR Cooper Kupp 62-yard touchdown catch vs. Commanders

Similar to the above play, a play-action fake by Stafford against the Commanders set up this deep touchdown pass to a wide-open Cooper Kupp, who only needed to keep his balance in order to reach the endzone for the 62-yard score.

3) WR Tutu Atwell's 38-yard touchdown catch vs. Lions in playoffs

Cornerback Kindle Vildor attempted to jump in front of this Stafford pass for Atwell but mistimed it, and Atwell's speed took over to separate for the score, with Atwell doing a front flip into the endzone at the end.

2) Nacua's diving, bare-handed catch vs. Ravens

Cold and rainy? Sounds like ideal conditions for Nacua to ditch his gloves. Whatever his rationale, he was still effective without them, as evidence by this impressive grab on his way to five catches for 84 yards in Baltimore.

1) Stafford's game-winning touchdown pass in overtime vs. Colts