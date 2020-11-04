Top five plays from Rams offense and defense from first half of 2020 season

In Week 3, Donald politely asked the Bills to treat him like any other defender – play him one-on-one, no double teams. In Week 5, Washington granted him his wish as he tied his career high with four sacks in a single game while single-blocked on most of his pass-rush attempts. The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is tied with Cleveland's Myles Garrett for the league lead in sacks this season with nine.