Top five plays from Rams offense and defense from first half of 2020 season

Nov 04, 2020 at 01:44 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

With the Rams at their bye week, it's time to look back on the team's top plays from the first half of the 2020 season.

Here are the top five plays by Los Angeles' offense and defense so far:

Offense

5) TE Gerald Everett's jet sweep vs. Giants

Traditionally a vertical threat in the Rams' passing offense, Everett in this instance went horizontal on a jet sweep from two yards out for his first career rushing touchdown. Everett had a similar play against the Giants in 2017 that went for 13 yards but no score.

4) WR Josh Reynolds's 40-yard touchdown catch at 49ers

Reynolds' first touchdown of the season made this contest a one-possession game late in the fourth quarter. Speaking to reporters the next day, he said he actually jumped early on the play but made it anyway.

3) WR Robert Woods 56-yard touchdown catch at Washington

Woods was held to six catches for 36 yards the week prior against the Giants but bounced back with four receptions for 71 yards against Washington, including this deep touchdown grab. Three weeks later, it still stands as his longest reception the season.

2) WR Cooper Kupp's 55-yard touchdown catch vs. Giants

The Rams had a one-point lead midway through the fourth quarter until Kupp came through on this clutch touchdown reception. Like Woods' big play against Washington, this catch also marked Kupp's longest so far this season.

1) RB Darrell Henderson Jr.'s 40-yard run vs. Eagles

Clinging to a five-point lead after a 33-yard field goal by Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, the Rams on the first play of the ensuing series handed the ball off to Henderson, who raced 40 yards to the Philadelphia 35. The long gain helped set up a 28-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff to tight end Tyler Higbee and was the highlight of a breakout performance for the second-year running back.

Defense

5) OLB Leonard Floyd's second sack vs. Bears

Floyd's takedown of Bears quarterback Nick Foles resulted in an eight-yard loss which pushed Chicago back from its own 42 to its own 34 on the final drive of the game. With Chicago unable to convert on the ensuing 4th and 18, Floyd's sack effectively helped seal the 24-10 win for Los Angeles.

4) S John Johnson III's interception at Bills

Ripping a jump ball from Bills tight end Tyler Kroft, Johnson's pick set up a touchdown-scoring drive within a 29-unanswered-point rally by the Rams that eventually fell short.

3) S Taylor Rapp's interception off Troy Hill's pass breakup vs. Bears

The Bears had driven to the Rams 9-yard line late in the third quarter, threatening to make it a one-possession game. Then Hill broke up Foles' pass intended for wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and Rapp had the awareness to haul it in for the interception.

2) CB Darious Williams' diving interception vs. Giants

After Kupp's touchdown catch, the Rams needed Williams' diving pick in the redzone to clinch their 17-9 victory over the Giants. That interception was his second of the season and through just four games, tying his career-high set playing 12 games last season.

1) Any of DL Aaron Donald's four sacks at Washington

In Week 3, Donald politely asked the Bills to treat him like any other defender – play him one-on-one, no double teams. In Week 5, Washington granted him his wish as he tied his career high with four sacks in a single game while single-blocked on most of his pass-rush attempts. The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is tied with Cleveland's Myles Garrett for the league lead in sacks this season with nine.

