Top five plays from Rams' defense from first 10 weeks of 2021 season

With the Rams at their bye week, it's time to look back on the team's top plays from the first 10 weeks of the 2021 season.
Here are the top five plays by Los Angeles' defense so far:
5) DL Aaron Donald sack against Russell Wilson at Seahawks
With his third-quarter takedown of Wilson, Donald reached 88.5 career sacks, setting a new Rams all-time franchise record.
4) LB Ernest Jones' interception at Texans
Not only did Jones make his first NFL start in this game, he also came away with the first interception of his NFL career. The ensuing 19-yard return off the pick set up the Rams at the Texans 12-yard line, eventually leading to a 2-yard rushing touchdown by wide receiver Robert Woods.
3) CB Jalen Ramsey's interception at Colts
Clinging to a 3-point lead with a little over two minutes remaining in regulation, the Rams desperately needed a stop. They got one from Ramsey, whose interception of Colts quarterback Jacob Eason's pass near the Rams sideline denied Indianapolis' best chance at a comeback.
2) OLB Terrell Lewis' tackle against Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski
At the time his most extensive action action to date as a Ram, Lewis especially made his presence felt with a big hit against Gronkowski early in the third quarter of that contest.
1) Ramsey's interception vs. Lions
One could reasonably attach both Ramsey and Donald to this play, as Donald's pressure up the middle disrupted Lions quarterback Jared Goff and force the errant pass that Ramsey picked off.
The interception led to a 47-yard field goal by Rams kicker Matt Gay, effectively sealing the victory.