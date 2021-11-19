Top five plays from Rams' offense from first 10 weeks of 2021 season

With the Rams at their bye week, it's time to look back on the team's top plays from the first 10 weeks of the 2021 season.
Here are the top five plays by Los Angeles' offense so far:
5) QB Matthew Stafford 35-yard completion to WR Cooper Kupp vs. Cardinals
Somehow, Stafford managed to thread the needle between three defenders and find Kupp for this 35-yard gain that moved Los Angeles into Arizona territory.
4) RB Darrell Henderson Jr. 25-yard touchdown catch vs. Giants
The third of Stafford's four touchdown passes against the Giants came on a 25-yard pass perfectly floated to Henderson, who took advantage of his mismatch against a Giants linebacker and hauled the ball in for the touchdown.
Henderson finished with 107 scrimmage yards overall and two total touchdowns (also rushed for one) in this game.
3) Stafford's no-look touchdown pass to Kupp vs. Giants
In training camp, Kupp said one of the things that stood out about Stafford was the way he used his eyes to manipulate the defense. That showed up in this instance, as Stafford used the misdirection to freeze a Giants linebacker and dump the ball off to Kupp, who took the screen 13 yards for the touchdown.
It was Kupp's second touchdown of the game; he also finished with nine catches for 130 yards in a 38-11 Rams win.
2) WR Robert Woods toe-top touchdown catch vs. Bears
Woods' tope-tap touchdown catch in the back of the endzone with 3:14 remaining punctuated a 34-14 Rams win over the Bears in Week 1 and is one of the best catches by a Rams receiver this season.
1) WR Van Jefferson 67-yard touchdown catch vs. Bears
It didn't take long for fans to see the explosive passing plays that Rams head coach Sean McVay said was an offseason priority.
The Rams' second offensive play of the season - and quarterback Matthew Stafford's second pass attempt – went for a 67-yard touchdown to Jefferson to give the Rams an early 7-0 lead over the Bears. It was also Stafford's first touchdown as a Ram.