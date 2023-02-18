Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: Offseason needs, early 2023 projections and more

Feb 18, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Periodically during the offseason, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for some of the top Rams headlines.

Here's what's out there for your Los Angeles Rams for Saturday, February 18:

PFF lists Rams' top offseason need

Scouting service Pro Football Focus pegged each team's top offseason need.

For the Rams, analyst Sam Monson identified offensive line, citing 23 pressures and seven sacks allowed in the season opener.

Click here for Monson's full breakdown and what he picked as the needs of the NFL's other 31 teams.

NFL.com identifies Rams' biggest positional needs

While PFF identified one need, NFL.com's Dan Parr and Eric Edholm identified multiple positional needs for each team. Their choices? Edge, offensive lineman and defensive back.

"The Rams will need better play inside the trenches if they're going to bounce back from the worst season of the Sean McVay era," Parr wrote.

The breakdown for the rest of the 31 teams can be read here.

ESPN's way-too-early power rankings and describing each team's offseason in three or less words

The Rams check in at No. 22 in ESPN's way-too-early power rankings for 2023, while their offseason in three words was summarized by beat writer Sarah Barshop as: "Start camp healthy."

"The silver lining of missing the playoffs for the Rams is that they will have an extended offseason to get healthy, something they desperately needed last season," Barshop wrote as part of her analysis.

Click here to read Barshop's full breakdown, as well as the complete power rankings.

Related Content

news

Mike LaFleur getting to work quickly with Rams

New Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has jumped right into his responsibilities.

news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams defensive back Pat Thomas

In his 7 seasons in Horns, Pat Thomas not only paved the way for many legendary defensive backs to follow, but also credits his time with the Rams as the reason he enjoyed such a successful career in coaching.

news

Mock Draft Roundup: First look at early projections for Rams' first 2023 selection

A collection of experts' initial projections for who the Rams will select in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on the direction of the offense & supporting Sean McVay | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 99

New Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur joins J.B. Long to talk a bit about his journey leading up to the Rams & how he envisions running the offense alongside head coach Sean McVay.

news

Top takeaways from new Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur's introductory press conference

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur held his introductory press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Here's what we learned.

news

Once learning from Sean McVay, Mike LaFleur now gets to work with him for first time

New Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is looking forward to working with head coach Sean McVay for the first time, more than a decade after their relationship began.

news

Marquise Copeland emerged as dependable piece to defensive line rotation | Free Agent Spotlight

In the 11th of a series spotlighting a handful of Rams players scheduled to become free agents, theRams.com examines defensive tackle Marquise Copeland.

news

How to watch the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Defensive back Jalen Ramsey will be representing the Rams at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas. Here's how you can watch it.

news

Chandler Brewer proved dependable at guard | Free Agent Spotlight

In the ninth of a series spotlighting a handful of Rams players scheduled to become free agents, theRams.com examines offensive lineman Chandler Brewer.

news

John Wolford and Bryce Perkins gained valuable experience in 2022 | Free Agent Spotlight

In the eighth of a series spotlighting a handful of Rams players who are scheduled to become free agents, theRams.com examines quarterbacks John Wolford and Bryce Perkins.

news

Jalen Ramsey named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey is headed to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Advertising