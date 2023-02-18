Top Rams News: Offseason needs, early 2023 projections and more

Periodically during the offseason, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for some of the top Rams headlines.

Here's what's out there for your Los Angeles Rams for Saturday, February 18:

PFF lists Rams' top offseason need

Scouting service Pro Football Focus pegged each team's top offseason need.

For the Rams, analyst Sam Monson identified offensive line, citing 23 pressures and seven sacks allowed in the season opener.

Click here for Monson's full breakdown and what he picked as the needs of the NFL's other 31 teams.

NFL.com identifies Rams' biggest positional needs

While PFF identified one need, NFL.com's Dan Parr and Eric Edholm identified multiple positional needs for each team. Their choices? Edge, offensive lineman and defensive back.

"The Rams will need better play inside the trenches if they're going to bounce back from the worst season of the Sean McVay era," Parr wrote.

The breakdown for the rest of the 31 teams can be read here.

ESPN's way-too-early power rankings and describing each team's offseason in three or less words

The Rams check in at No. 22 in ESPN's way-too-early power rankings for 2023, while their offseason in three words was summarized by beat writer Sarah Barshop as: "Start camp healthy."

"The silver lining of missing the playoffs for the Rams is that they will have an extended offseason to get healthy, something they desperately needed last season," Barshop wrote as part of her analysis.