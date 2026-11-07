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Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Commanders on Sunday at Northwest Stadium for Week 9

Nov 07, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, therams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there on Saturday, Nov. 7 about your Los Angeles Rams before their Week 9 game at the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 10 a.m. PT.

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Experts make their predictions for Week 9

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Chargers:

  • All five NFL.com analysts picked the Rams to beat the Commanders. Read why Jeremy Bergman picked the Rams here.
  • Seven of the eight Sports Illustrated staffers picked the Rams to win against the Commanders. All of their Week 9 predictions can be seen here.
  • All 11 ESPN experts chose the Rams to come out on top on Sunday against the Commanders. Picks for every game can be viewed here.

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Preview coverage from therams.com

  • Stu Jackson on defensive end Aaron Donald's scoop-and-score opportunity
    • "I saw the ball and the first thing that came to my head, touchdown. I'm going to get this ball. I should have slowed down, but I felt people behind me and I was like I don't want to get hit in my back, that's going to hurt. So, I tried to go full speed and scoop it. I thought the ball was going to bounce this way, but it bounced that way. I looked damn silly. I was like, 'Ah.' Then I hit the ball out, and I just laid there (like) I can't believe I just did that." - Donald
  • Stu Jackson on the Rams' two-kicker system with Joshua Karty on the active roster
    • "It was really cool to be out there. A lot of fun. Yeah, being back in the stadium, playing on the field in front of the fan base with the teammates and the coaches, it was very familiar." - Karty
  • Zach Edwards on cornerback Trent McDuffie and safety Quentin Lake's leadership and friendly competition in the Rams secondary
    • "They're two guys that love football, and they allow you to get your best best 11 on the field. They set the example for exactly how we want to play and how we want the Rams defense to play, and we expect them to continue to do that." - defensive coordinator Chris Shula
  • Zach Edwards on defensive end Myles Garrett expected to play agains the Commanders
    • "I've got a good team around me, got a great family, blessed to be in a great place with great weather, so I'm happy to be back and make the most of my time off and the rest of the time I got." - Garrett

Other preview coverage heading into Week 9

  • The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein on Donald's fumble recovery attempt
    • "Since coming out of retirement before this season, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald adopted a humble approach, always allowing younger, less-accomplished players to go ahead of him during drills. But on Thursday, the future Hall of Famer enthusiastically moved to the front of the line. The Rams practiced scooping fumbled footballs off the turf." - Klein
  • Los Angeles Daily News' Gabriel Duarte on cornerback Jaylen Watson's role post season-ending injury
    • "Taking the guys under his wing on the practice field. What I always loved about him was he was never afraid to ask a tough question in the meeting room. If he didn't know, he was going to ask a question. When he gets back in there, that's what we're going to expect from him … ask those questions exactly the same like you're playing to help all these guys." - Shula
  • The Associated Press' Dan Greenspan on wide receiver Puka Nacua's role after wide receiver Davante Adams' injury
    • "I mean, Puka is just one of those guys that he finds a way to make plays over and over again. And whether that's down the field, whether that's underneath, whether it's getting yards after the catch, whether that's putting the ball in his hands in the run game, he's found a way to make plays since he has been in the NFL, certainly before that." - offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase

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