Rams & Commanders set for a crucial NFC showdown in Week 9 | Game Preview

Back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
Two road trips to go before the Week 11 bye.
First, it's 2-4-1 Washington. Then, 3-5 Arizona.
However, it cannot be about them. It has to be about the Rams reaching their ceiling. I don't think they've even approached it, to be frank.
All three phases for all four quarters?
We're at the midway point of the 2026 regular season, and that aspiration is still out there.
Commanding Presence
How big is this one?
In terms of playoff implications, it might be the most consequential of the week across the NFL.
More on this, later on.
What Never Came to Pass
Key contributors continue to peel off to the injured list, sapping what should be some nice momentum for the Rams.
When you think back to how this roster was constructed, it's deflating to come to grips with the fact that we'll see zero snaps of Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Myles Garrett, and Aaron Donald playing football together in 2026.
"I think you'll miss the production, the toughness, some of the different things that we're able to do with him," Sean McVay remarked this week as Watson accepted season-ending surgery on his twice-injured shoulder. "A couple of weeks ago, he's cramping at the Raiders game and he says when he's getting an IV, 'Give me half a bag. I need to get back out there.' He's been awesome. He's been playing through some different stuff, but he's been really productive, and it's unfortunate that that happened."
Start of Something
With Watson gutting it out, the Rams just held a third opponent without a touchdown for an entire game. And as you may have heard (or read), the next time a foe scores a first quarter touchdown will be the first time.
As stout as the defense has been early in games, the offense has been equally stagnant.
A quick study of opening drive production shows that the Rams have yet to score on their first possession of a game. They've amassed a total of just six first downs in eight weeks, gone three-and-out with a punt four times, thrown an interception twice, and missed a field goal.
Sorry to miss Between the Horns this week, but we had to shake something up to see if we couldn't change the pattern, get the Rams off to a faster start in D.C. this week!
Meantime, I'll be enjoying this conversation between Camryn Irwin, D'Marco Farr, and Maurice Jones-Drew right alongside you.
Notable & Quotable
It's been remarkable to see Donald double-teamed at career-high levels in his age 35 season. We all know the antidote – it's why he came out of retirement, to team with another future Hall of Famer.
When asked if Garrett's return could reduce some of the focus from opposing pass protectors, Donald's reaction was telling.
"I'm pretty sure. The guy did have 20-something sacks last year," he quipped. A single-season NFL record 23, to be precise. "If Myles is 100 percent ready to go and he plays this week, that's going to be amazing for us, great. Because like I said, it's always good when you've got all the pieces to the puzzles out there."
It's not just a matter of rushing the passer this week though – containing him may be a higher priority. Since his pro debut in 2024, Jayden Daniels has rushed for 1,405 yards across parts of three seasons, trailing only Lamar Jackson (1,408) in that span. He's a much different runner than Josh Allen, but it's a redemption opportunity for a Rams defense that has allowed the second-most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks; Allen accounts for 121 of those 199 yards.
Also on the docket for Sunday? Becoming the first defense to turn Daniels over this season. He is the only qualified passer without a turnover in 2026. Daniels, who missed time with a reinjured elbow, has thrown 145 straight passes without being intercepted.
I found a couple Matthew Stafford matchup nuggets worth mentioning, as he heads to D.C.
First, the reigning MVP has thrown 4 interceptions against the blitz this season, tied for the most in the NFL. That's odd, given how he took a blowtorch to blitzes last season. The Commanders, in Dan Quinn fashion, send extra rushers at the fourth-highest rate in the NFL.
Second, according to ESPN research, five of Stafford's touchdowns this season have come off play action (only Kirk Cousins has more, with eight). The Commanders have allowed just one play-action touchdown all season, tied for the fewest in the NFL.
As for that bag of ice on Stafford's elbow that was reported after Sunday's win over the Chargers?
"You guys have been blind. I feel like I've been icing my arm every day out here walking around. That's on you guys," Stafford retorted this week. "Listen, I'm 38 years old trying to keep up with these young bucks. A little bit of soreness and stuff that is not uncommon this time of year. Again, I haven't missed a rep at practice. I haven't missed a rep in a game, and I feel good. I'm not too worried about it."
Stafford will benefit greatly from getting Colby Parkinson and/or Terrance Ferguson back as soon as possible, especially because this Washington defense has not seen a lot of 13 personnel, and they've really struggled against opposing tight ends through Week 8.
Watching the West… And the Rest
This recurring section had been put on administrative leave for a time, in part because the 49ers had yet to lose, in part because the Rams had not earned the right to even look at the NFC Playoff picture.
As of Monday night, however, the Rams had ascended from last in the NFC West to tied with Seattle for second.
Having won back-to-back games for the first time all season, and with an opportunity on Sunday to earn a winning mark for the first time all season, it's worth a mention of where things currently stand.
Coming off an open date, the first-place Niners (6-1) play host to the Raiders. Seattle (4-4) and Arizona (3-5) have a division clash at Lumen Field.
Also of note on the NFC bubble, the Packers (5-3) will be in New England this weekend.
Let's see if the Rams can climb above .500 for the first time in 2026, as the NFL trade deadline arrives next week.