Rams & Commanders set for a crucial NFC showdown in Week 9 | Game Preview

Notable & Quotable

It's been remarkable to see Donald double-teamed at career-high levels in his age 35 season. We all know the antidote – it's why he came out of retirement, to team with another future Hall of Famer.

When asked if Garrett's return could reduce some of the focus from opposing pass protectors, Donald's reaction was telling.

"I'm pretty sure. The guy did have 20-something sacks last year," he quipped. A single-season NFL record 23, to be precise. "If Myles is 100 percent ready to go and he plays this week, that's going to be amazing for us, great. Because like I said, it's always good when you've got all the pieces to the puzzles out there."

It's not just a matter of rushing the passer this week though – containing him may be a higher priority. Since his pro debut in 2024, Jayden Daniels has rushed for 1,405 yards across parts of three seasons, trailing only Lamar Jackson (1,408) in that span. He's a much different runner than Josh Allen, but it's a redemption opportunity for a Rams defense that has allowed the second-most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks; Allen accounts for 121 of those 199 yards.

Also on the docket for Sunday? Becoming the first defense to turn Daniels over this season. He is the only qualified passer without a turnover in 2026. Daniels, who missed time with a reinjured elbow, has thrown 145 straight passes without being intercepted.

I found a couple Matthew Stafford matchup nuggets worth mentioning, as he heads to D.C.

First, the reigning MVP has thrown 4 interceptions against the blitz this season, tied for the most in the NFL. That's odd, given how he took a blowtorch to blitzes last season. The Commanders, in Dan Quinn fashion, send extra rushers at the fourth-highest rate in the NFL.

Second, according to ESPN research, five of Stafford's touchdowns this season have come off play action (only Kirk Cousins has more, with eight). The Commanders have allowed just one play-action touchdown all season, tied for the fewest in the NFL.

As for that bag of ice on Stafford's elbow that was reported after Sunday's win over the Chargers?