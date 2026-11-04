Los Angeles Rams at Washington Commanders: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 9

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Rams at Commanders in Week 9 on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
MATCHUP
The Rams and the Commanders last faced off in Week 15 of the 2023 season, a 28-20 win for Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had 258 yards passing and two touchdowns, including one to former wide receiver Cooper Kupp who also had 111 receiving yards. Wide receiver Puka Nacua added 50 receiving yards. Running back Kyren Williams ran for 152 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown. Defensively, safety Quentin Lake had five total tackles and a tied for team-leading two passes defended. Defensive end Aaron Donald and outside linebacker Byron Young also had three total tackles.
Kickoff for Sunday's game at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. pacific time on FOX.
TOP PERFORMERS
Rams:
QB Matthew Stafford (2,146 passing yards, 15 TDs, 8 INTs)
RB Kyren Williams (548 rushing yards, 242 receiving yards, 7 total TDs)
WR Puka Nacua (56 catches, 565 receiving yards, 4 total TDs)
OLB Byron Young (32 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 5 TFLs, 10 QBHs, 1 forced fumble)
S Quentin Lake (50 total tackles, 3 INTs, 11 passes defended, 1 forced fumble)
Commanders:
QB Jayden Daniels (976 passing yards, 236 rushing yards, 8 total TDs, 0 INTs)
RB Rachaad White (200 rushing yards, 88 receiving yards, 3 total TDs)
WR Stefon Diggs (27 catches, 252 receiving yards, 5 TDs)
OLB Odafe Oweh (16 total tackles, 4 sacks, 5 TFLs, 7 QBHs, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery)
LB Sonny Styles (54 total tackles, 1 sack, 3 TFLs, 2 QBHs, 1 INT, 4 passes defended, 1 forced fumble)
HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-COMMANDERS ON TV?
- TV Coverage: FOX
- Play-By-Play: Chris Myers
- Color Analyst: Mark Schlereth
- Sideline Reporter: Jen Hale
HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-COMMANDERS ON MOBILE?
NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.
HOW CAN I LISTEN TO RAMS-COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO?
Local Radio coverage: ESPN 710 AM
- Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
- Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
- Sideline Reporter: D'Marco Farr
SiriusXM Radio coverage:
- Channel 268 - NFL Play-by-Play
ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:
Domestic Markets:
- KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM – Banning, CA
- KFIG/1430 AM – Fresno, CA
- KRHQ/102.3 FM – Palm Springs, CA
- KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
- KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
- KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
- KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM – Santa Maria, CA
- KMZQ/670 AM – Las Vegas, NV
- KNZR/1560 AM & 97.7 FM – Bakersfield, CA
- KVTA/1590 AM – Oxnard/Ventura, CA
- KTMS/990 AM – Santa Barbara, CA
- KIKI/990 AM – Honolulu, HI
International Markets:
- LiSTNR App - Australia
- W Radio - Mexico
Spanish Radio coverage: La Primera Radio, 1330 AM
- Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
- Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez
La Primera Radio's affiliate radio stations:
- KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
- KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA
PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM
Make predictions on what you think will happen this season at therams.com/pickem for a chance to win the following prizes.
Weekly prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Single Game Tickets to a Future Rams home game
- 2nd Place – Player Signed Jersey
- 3rd Place – Player Signed Football
- 4th Place – Player Signed Mini Helmet
- 5th Place – $75 Pechanga Resort Casino Resort Credit
Season-long prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Night Stay at Pechanga + $250 Resort Credit + Hot Air Balloon Ride for 2