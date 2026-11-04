Los Angeles Rams at Washington Commanders: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 9

MATCHUP

The Rams and the Commanders last faced off in Week 15 of the 2023 season, a 28-20 win for Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had 258 yards passing and two touchdowns, including one to former wide receiver Cooper Kupp who also had 111 receiving yards. Wide receiver Puka Nacua added 50 receiving yards. Running back Kyren Williams ran for 152 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown. Defensively, safety Quentin Lake had five total tackles and a tied for team-leading two passes defended. Defensive end Aaron Donald and outside linebacker Byron Young also had three total tackles.