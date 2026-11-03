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First Look: Rams visit Commanders in Week 9 seeking to extend win streak to three games

Nov 03, 2026 at 12:43 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Riding a two-game win streak, the Rams will look to keep it going in Week 9 taking on the Commanders on the road. Kickoff from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, on Sunday is scheduled for 10 a.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Commanders.

Notable Commanders additions

  • Selected former Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams 71st overall in the third round of this year's NFL Draft: Williams was part of the rotation at the start of the season, but recently ascended into a bigger role after veteran Terry McLaurin suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon in their 23-17 loss to the 49ers on Oct. 19. In Washington's Sunday Night Football win over Philadelphia, Williams played a season-high 83.3% of their snaps.
  • Signed wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a one-year deal on Aug. 7: After spending last season with the Patriots, Diggs joined the Commanders this summer. His presence has become especially valuable for Washington's offense in wake of McLaurin's injury.

Top performers in Week 8

Quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 16-of-29 pass attempts for 217 yards and one touchdown in the Commanders' 27-10 home win over the Eagles.

Running back Rachaad White led Washington's backfield with 11 carries for 55 yards and one touchdown.

Diggs was on the receiving end of Daniels' lone touchdown pass, finishing with three receptions for 38 yards. Treylon Burks led Commanders receivers with 81 yards on three receptions.

Washington's defense recorded two takeaways: An interception by cornerback Rasul Douglas, and a forced fumble by outside linebacker Dorance Armstrong that was recovered by defensive end Charles Omenihu.

Punter Tress Way averaged 51 yards per punt across three punts, while kicker Drew Stevens made 4-of-5 field goal attempts (56, 39, 25, 42; missed from 55).

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Daniels' ability to escape the pocket and make plays with his arm and his legs places a premium on rush lane integrity and keeping containment on the edges.

If you're looking for evidence of what happens when both of those facets of a defensive front fall apart, look no further than what happened to a Giants defense with plenty of talent on the first and second levels: Daniels - albiet with a healthier group of skill players around him – completed 17-of-25 pass attempts for 199 yards, but also had 103 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on nine carries (including a 38-yard run) in a 27-27 overtime tie with the Giants.

That Oct. 11 performance alone should have the Rams defense's attention.

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