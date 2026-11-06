'I'm happy to be back and make the most of my time off and the rest of the time I got': Myles Garrett expected to play for Rams against Commanders on Sunday

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — After his blockbuster trade on June 1, missing a large portion of Rams Training Camp due to a knee injury, playing in Week 1 against the 49ers in Australia, undergoing knee surgery following that game and being placed on Injured Reserve (IR) — outside linebacker Myles Garrett is finally expected to return for the Rams in Week 9 against the Commanders on Sunday.

But the past eight weeks haven't been easy for Garrett.

"It was very difficult," Garrett said on Friday when asked what sitting out has been like for him. "This is what I love to do. I love being around my teammates, being able to just help the whole group shine. Seeing them go out there and having fun, not only missing out on having fun, but I want to be there in those moments to be able to share their success and celebrate their success."

During his time off the field, Garrett attempted to make the most of the situation by impacting the organization in any way he can and strengthening his own preparation in anticipation for his return. After all, Garrett is still a captain for the Rams and a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

"It's just an opportunity, a different lens, different perspective to try to be a leader, be a great teammate, help out however I can," Garrett said. "I tried to grow as a player. Even when I'm off the field, I'll try to study guys who are doing it at a high level this year. And try to advise and help out the guys who are here, how we can continue to improve and be better as a defense and continue to take over games."

With regard to the injury, Garrett said he thinks "there wasn't a specific moment or time" when he hurt his knee initially, but it "cascaded" following a performance in Australia that he said he "knew that wasn't me, and I was being hampered by something."

"There were things I was dealing with mechanically that just only continued to worsen as I played more like throughout that game," Garrett said. "So it was rough and I was I was trying to avoid it, but you kind of learn and you grow and now it's a lesson I had to learn from and took necessary steps to to come back."

After surgery and weeks of recovery and rehab, head coach Sean McVay announced on Monday that Garrett's 21-day practice window would start this week, giving the Rams that amount of time to decide whether to activate him off of IR. On Wednesday, McVay said Garrett would "stay in the moment, one day at a time" to "see how he feels, see how he responds." And on Friday, McVay said he expects Garrett to play on Sunday "barring any sort of setbacks."

"I've got a good team around me, got a great family, blessed to be in a great place with great weather, so I'm happy to be back and make the most of my time off and the rest of the time I got," Garrett said.

The duo that Rams fans have been waiting for and NFL offenses have been fearing is finally coming to fruition with Garrett putting the pads back on and defensive end Aaron Donald announcing his return on Aug. 30.

When asked about playing with Donald, Garrett couldn't help but laugh before answering.

"I think offenses really have to pick their poison," Garrett said. "Who's going to be freed up this play? I think either of us are pretty good at winning one-on-ones, so we'll have some fun."

"The guy did have 20-something sacks last year," Donald said at the prospect of playing with Garrett. "I'm going to go out there and just play. We're all going to just play. If Myles is 100% ready to go and he plays this week, that's going to be amazing for us, great. Because like I said, it's always good when you've got all the pieces to the puzzles out there."

The excitement for their combined debut radiated throughout the Rams' locker room all week, uncertain if they would play together in Week 9, but excited nonetheless for their debut as a tandem.

"AD and Myles are great players, and most of all, just good people as well," outside linebacker Wesley Bailey said on Monday. "Any opportunity you have to pick their brain, it's a great opportunity. So we're excited to have them both back and playing together for the first time."

"I liked my physicality, but I'm glad I didn't have to block 95 out there and I'm glad he's in our colors now," wide receiver Puka Nacua said with a laugh, when asked if he recalled having to block Garrett in their last matchup against the Browns in Week 13 of the 2023 season.

"It was great to see him. He's been around. He's been in the meeting rooms, learning the system," defensive coordinator Chris Shula said on Thursday. "It's been great to have him out there a little bit, be around the guys and get him running around. ... He looked like Myles Garrett, so it was good to see him."

With the excitement inside and outside the building for Garrett's expected return on Sunday rising, there likely isn't anyone more excited than Garrett himself — and he isn't going to shy away from those emotions.