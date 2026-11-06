Rams Injury Report, Week 9 at Commanders: Myles Garrett expected to play; Trent McDuffie, Colby Parkinson, and Kam Curl questionable; Terrance Ferguson ruled out

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams outside linebacker Myles Garrett (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, (10 a.m. PT, FOX) barring any setbacks, according to head coach Sean McVay on Friday.

"We're still working through those types of things," McVay said Friday morning prior to practice, when asked what kind of ramp-up he expects in terms of how much Garrett is able to play on Sunday. "He's really done a great job in practice. He'll be a DNP today, but it's more of just being smart with him. Nothing to do with anything other than he has progressed really well, made a tremendous impact in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, feels really comfortable with the game plan, and it's been great having him out there, as well as (tight end) Terrance (Ferguson)."

While Ferguson (ankle) also returned to practice this week, and was expected to play Sunday according to McVay, he ended up being ruled out after the Rams sent out an updated injury report. Initially listed on this week's report with an ankle injury, Ferguson picked up a hamstring injury in Friday's practice based on the injury updated report.

McVay said running back Ronnie Rivers (calf) will be activated off of IR ahead of Sunday's game, as McVay earlier this week said would be the case, after Rivers also returned to practice this week.

Long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle) is listed as doubtful, which would set up Jake McQuaide to be up from the practice squad again.

McVay also said cornerback Jaylen Watson is listed as out, but will be placed on IR. Otherwise, all other Rams players listed on the injury report do not have a game status designation.

For the Commanders, wide receivers Treylon Burks (foot) and Dyami Brown (calf) have been ruled out, while defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (pectoral) is listed as questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS