Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Giants in Week 17

Experts make their predictions for Week 17
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Giants:
- All of NFL.com's five experts have the Rams defeating the Giants. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
- Four of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 17 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Rams to win 31-17, while Seth Walder predicted the Rams to win 26-17. Read more here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- FOX Sports' Eric Williams on LB Ernest Jones IV thriving as a playmaker for a re-energized L.A. defense
- NorthJersey.com's Art Stapleton on Rams DB Jordan Fuller's New Jersey homecoming on Sunday
- Steve Serby of the New York Post on the Giants preparing for Rams WR Puka Nacua
- Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times on red-hot WR Demarcus Robinson scoring points for the Rams as they catch playoff fever
- Adam Heisen of the L.A. Daily News on how QB Matthew Stafford's toughness and durability have lifted the Rams
- ESPN's Sarah Barshop on Nacua's journey to NFL stardom
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue on how RB Kyren Williams lifts and inspires the Rams (subscription required to read)