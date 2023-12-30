Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Giants in Week 17

Dec 30, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Dec. 30 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 17

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Giants:

  • All of NFL.com's five experts have the Rams defeating the Giants. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
  • Four of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 17 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Rams to win 31-17, while Seth Walder predicted the Rams to win 26-17. Read more here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

