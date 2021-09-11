Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Bears

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Sept. 11 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 1
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Bears:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Bears 27-20. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- All seven of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- All five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 1 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Jeff Dickerson, who covers the Bears, went with the Rams 24-14, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 28-17. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 1 games, can be read here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- "Aaron Donald and the Rams are built to win now," writes Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily News.
- The Associated Press' Dan Greenspan writes about how a healthy Terrell Lewis could make a different for the Rams' defense.
- "All eyes on Matthew Stafford as Rams prepare to bear down," writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
- ESPN's Lindsey Thiry previews the Rams' season heading into a season with SoFi Stadium hosting the Super Bowl.
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue writes a behind-the-scenes look at what went into the Rams' kickoff film (subscription required to read).