Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Bears

Sep 11, 2021 at 03:30 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Sept. 11 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 1

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Bears:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Bears 27-20. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • All seven of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • All five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 1 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Jeff Dickerson, who covers the Bears, went with the Rams 24-14, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 28-17. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 1 games, can be read here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

Related Content

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Bears

Here are three keys to the Rams winning their season-opener Sunday night against the Bears at SoFi Stadium, presented by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Todas las miradas sobre Matthew Stafford en un domingo que será especial

Los Rams abren las puertas de SoFi Stadium a sus fans por primera vez en temporada al recibir a los Bears en el juego de apertura
news

Excitement builds for Rams' first regular season game with fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium

Sunday Night Football against the Bears' marks the first time the Rams will take the field at SoFi Stadium for a regular season game with fans in attendance.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Bears ahead of Sunday night's game

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's press conferences following Friday's practices as they wrap up their preparation for Sunday Night Football against the Bears. 
news

Injury Report 9/10: A'Shawn Robinson and Terrell Lewis set to be available to play against Bears 

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's Week 1 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Week 1 Game Preview: Matthew Stafford's debut under the lights at SoFi Stadium against the Chicago Bears

In his Week One Preview, J.B. Long examines what's in store for Matthew Stafford's debut in Horns, details Brian Allen's long journey back to a starting role, and considers if the Rams defense is primed for an encore performance under Raheem Morris in 2021.
news

Torry Holt looking forward being at SoFi Stadium for Rams-Bears

Ahead of his visit to SoFi Stadium for the Rams' 2021 season-opener against the Bears on Sunday Night Football, Rams legend Torry Holt shares his fondest memories during his time with the franchise, what he's been up to, and more. 
news

Matthew Stafford: "I'm excited to just go play ball"

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is eager to make his Rams debut on Sunday Night Football against the Bears. 
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell shares impressions of Bears defense, Raheem Morris on Bears offense, Aaron Donald on game week

Key quotes and notes from Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday press conferences as they continue preparing for their Sunday Night Football regular season-opener against the Bears. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Robert Woods and Matthew Stafford excited for start of 2021 season

What Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Robert Woods and quarterback Matthew Stafford had to about the status of the team as they prepare for their Sunday Night Football 2021 regular season-opener against the Chicago Bears. 
news

Brian Allen talks overcoming injury & COVID-19 while learning to be 'a more complete center' in Rams Revealed podcast Ep. 67

Los Angeles Rams OL Brian Allen sits down with J.B. Long on this episode of Rams Revealed to talk about being the starting center in the Matthew Stafford era and overcoming his knee injury & COVID-19.
Advertising