Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Browns in Week 13

Dec 02, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Dec. 2 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 13

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Browns:

  • All of NFL.com's five experts have the Rams defeating the Browns. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
  • All of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 13 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Rams to win 27-16, while Seth Walder predicted the Rams to win 23-21. Read more here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

